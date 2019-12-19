How to submit

Friday, December 20

Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Cleveland Play House’s “Every Brilliant Thing,” 7:30 p.m., Helen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Dec. 22.

Cleveland Public Theatre’s “The Loush Sisters Love Dick’ns: Oops! .... They Did It Again,” 7:30 p.m., Gordon Square Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $20-$50 at cptonline.org. Thru Dec. 21.

Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Weathervane Playhouse’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $17-$21 at weathervaneplayhouse.com. Thru Dec. 22.

none too fragile’s “Neville’s Island,” 8 p.m., 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Tickets at 330-962-5547. Thru Dec. 21.

convergence-continuum’s “Constellations,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $8-$20 at convergence-continuum.org or 216-687-0074. Thru Dec. 21.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “She Kills Monsters,” 8 p.m., OSF Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33 at bit.ly/34NAsfS. Thru Dec. 22.

MTC Jr. Company’s “Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’,” 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame College’s Regina Auditorium, 1857 S. Green Rd., S. Euclid. $12-$15 at mercurytheatrecompany.org. Thru Dec. 22.

Playhouse Square’s “Mean Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $10-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Dec. 22.

For the Culture Friday: Line Dancing with Robert Johnson, 8 p.m., Karamu House, 2355 E. 89th St., Cleve. Tickets at karamuhouse.org.

Saturday, December 21

Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Cleveland Play House’s “Every Brilliant Thing,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Helen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Dec. 22.

Cleveland Public Theatre’s “The Loush Sisters Love Dick’ns: Oops! .... They Did It Again,” 7:30 p.m., Gordon Square Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $20-$50 at cptonline.org.

Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 and 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Weathervane Playhouse’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $17-$21 at weathervaneplayhouse.com. Thru Dec. 22.

none too fragile’s “Neville’s Island,” 8 p.m., 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Tickets at 330-962-5547. Thru Dec. 21.

convergence-continuum’s “Constellations,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $8-$20 at convergence-continuum.org or 216-687-0074. Thru Dec. 21.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “She Kills Monsters,” 8 p.m., OSF Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33 at bit.ly/34NAsfS. Thru Dec. 22.

MTC Jr. Company’s “Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame College’s Regina Auditorium, 1857 S. Green Rd., S. Euclid. $12-$15 at mercurytheatrecompany.org. Thru Dec. 22.

Playhouse Square’s “Mean Girls,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $10-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Dec. 22.

Cumulus Entertainment’s Winter Warm Up 2019, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., The Agora, 5000 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $35-$45 at bit.ly/WinterWarmUpCLE.

Sunday, December 22

Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Cleveland Play House’s “Every Brilliant Thing,” 2:30 p.m., Helen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandplayhouse.com.

Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Weathervane Playhouse’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat,” 2:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $17-$21 at weathervaneplayhouse.com.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “She Kills Monsters,” 2 p.m., OSF Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33 at bit.ly/34NAsfS.

MTC Jr. Company’s “Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’,” 2 p.m., Notre Dame College’s Regina Auditorium, 1857 S. Green Rd., S. Euclid. $12-$15 at mercurytheatrecompany.org.

Playhouse Square’s “Mean Girls,” 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $10-$129 at playhousesquare.org.

Thursday, December 26

Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 7:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Friday, December 27

Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.

Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.

