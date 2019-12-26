Friday, December 27
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Saturday, December 28
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 and 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
“I Got Five On It: 14th Year Anniversary” concert, 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Touch Supper Club, 2710 Lorain Ave., Cleve.
Sunday, December 29
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Thursday, January 2
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 7:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Friday, January 3
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Saturday, January 4
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 and 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “Killer’s Kiss,” 5 p.m., Cleveland Institute of Art’s Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.
Sunday, January 5
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org.
Tuesday, January 7
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
Wednesday, January 8
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
Thursday, January 9
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
Friday, January 10
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
“The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John” with Michael Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $29-$75 at playhousesquare.org.
Saturday, January 11
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 11 a.m., 3:30 and 8 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org.
Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “The Killing,” 7:15 p.m., Cleveland Institute of the Arts’ Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.