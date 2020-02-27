Friday, February 28
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willoughby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Near West Theatre’s “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” 7:30 p.m., 6702 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $8-$12 at nearwesttheatre.org. Thru March 8.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Blomstedt Conducts Bruckner,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Ursuline College’s “Community: Together We Can” 2nd Women’s History Month Student Art Showcase opening reception, 5-8 p.m., 2550 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit ursuline.edu. Thru May 1.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Ursuline College to display work of photographer Samuel Shats and poet Margorie Agosin, with opening reception, 5-8 p.m., 2550 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike. Thru May 1.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
OSU Meshuganotes performance, 6:15 p.m., Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. Free and open to the public. RSVP not required.
Tri-C’s 20th annual Art and Healing Exhibition “Art of Empowerment: Social Justice, Mental Health and the Arts” arts and healing workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Rd., Highland Hills. $45 at myglobalarts.com/art.
Drug Enforcement Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration Educational Foundation’s “Drugs: Costs & Consequences” traveling exhibit, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., CCPL Parma Snow branch,
2121 Snow Rd., Parma. Thru June 21. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/dea.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Saturday, February 29
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Blomstedt Conducts Bruckner,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Lake Erie Ink’s 8th annual Kids’ Comic Con, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10 at lakeerieink.org or call 216-320-4757.
Sunday, March 1
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 2:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus,” 7 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 3 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Monday, March 2
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Wednesday, March 4
Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.
TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.
CCPL “Beyond the Book Jacket” author speaker series with James McBride, 7 p.m., Parma Snow branch, 2121 Snow Rd., Parma. $25 at beyondbookjackets.com.
Thursday, March 5
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Mendelssohn’s Second Symphony,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake. $22+. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
Friday, March 6
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “The Cheerful Cello,” 10 a.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Saturday, March 7
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Mendelssohn’s Second Symphony,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Sunday, March 8
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 2:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 3 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Mendelssohn’s Second Symphony,” 3 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Monday, March 9
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., Fairlawn Lutheran, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn. $22+. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Tuesday, March 10
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. $22+. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Wednesday, March 11
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $22+. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.
TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Thursday, March 12
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 7:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Schubert’s Great Symphony,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.