Friday, February 21
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.
Near West Theatre’s “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” 7:30 p.m., 6702 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $8-$12 at nearwesttheatre.org. Thru March 8.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “Bus Stop,” 7 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Tilson Thomas Conducts Symphonie Fantasique,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
The Gallery at Lakeland’s “From Woman XIII” exhibition, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. Thru March 27. For more info, visit lakelandcc.edu/gallery.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
“Something I Want to Tell You: Big Paintings by Pamela Dodd” art exhibit and artist reception, 5-9 p.m., Suite 215 Gallery @ 78th Street Studios, 1300 W. 78th St., Cleve. Thru April 17.
Beck Center for the Arts exhibition of John Sargent III and Sandy Shelenberger works and reception, 6-8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. For more info, visit beckcenter.org. Thru March 1.
Saturday, February 22
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m.,
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 1 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.
Brite Winter, 3 p.m.-1 a.m., Flats West Bank, 1221 Main St., Cleve. Tickets free to $25 at britewinter.com.
Near West Theatre’s “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” 7:30 p.m., 6702 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $8-$12 at nearwesttheatre.org. Thru March 8.
Lake Erie Ink’s 5th annual Folk Fest, 1-6 p.m., Shore Cultural Centre, 291 E. 222nd St., Euclid. Free. For more info, visit lakeeriefolkfest.com.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Tilson Thomas Conducts Symphonie Fantasique,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Sunday, February 23
Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s gallery open house for “Unfolding Nature: Dancing Through Waves,” 1-3 p.m., 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, contact Joy Lisiewski at 216-593-2845.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com.
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org.
Fairmount Center for the Arts’ “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series installment with artist Mandy Peltier, 3 p.m., 8400 Fairmount Rd., Novelty. RSVPs requested at fairmountcenter.org/special-events.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “The Misfits,” 1:30 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 2:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
“Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones” showing, 7 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10 at bit.ly/2tQZb5K. +$2 at the door if under 21.
Solon Winter Band concert “Broadway Classics,” 3 p.m., Solon Center for the Arts, 6315 SOM Center Rd., Solon. Tickets at solonarts.org.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Tilson Thomas Conducts Symphonie Fantasique,” 3 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Tuesday, February 25
Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s gallery open house for “Unfolding Nature: Dancing Through Waves,” 6-8 p.m., 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, contact Joy Lisiewski at 216-593-2845.
Menorah Park’s 2020 resident art exhibit, 2-4 p.m., 27100 Cedar Rd., Beachwood. Free.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “The Misfits,” 1:45 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Wednesday, February 26
Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.
TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.
Columbus Crossing Borders Project’s art exhibit, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; screening of “Breathe Free,” 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Shaker Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts. Open to the public.
“Where Futures Began” exhibition and opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery West, Tri-C West, 11000 Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma. Thru March 26.
Thursday, February 27
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Blomstedt Conducts Bruckner,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Columbus Crossing Borders Project’s art exhibit, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; public reception and screening of “Breathe Free,” 7 p.m., Shaker Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts. Open to the public.
CCPL “Beyond the Book Jacket” author speaker series with Colum McCann, 7 p.m., Parma Snow branch, 2121 Snow Rd., Parma. $25 at beyondbookjackets.com.
Friday, February 28
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Near West Theatre’s “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” 7:30 p.m., 6702 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $8-$12 at nearwesttheatre.org. Thru March 8.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Blomstedt Conducts Bruckner,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Ursuline College’s “Community: Together We Can” 2nd Women’s History Month Student Art Showcase opening reception, 5-8 p.m., 2550 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit ursuline.edu. Thru May 1.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Ursuline College to display work of photographer Samuel Shats and poet Margorie Agosin, with opening reception, 5-8 p.m., 2550 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike. Thru May 1.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
OSU Meshuganotes performance, 6:15 p.m., Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. Free and open to the public. RSVP not required.
Saturday, February 29
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Blomstedt Conducts Bruckner,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.