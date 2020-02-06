Friday, February 7

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.

Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Amadeus Live, 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

NEOMFA Writers at Work, 4 p.m., CSU Rhodes Tower #415, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.

Lighthouse Reading Series, 7 p.m., Galleries @ CSU, 1307 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.

Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 7:30 p.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.

Eli Degibri Quartet, 8 p.m., Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleve. Hts. $25 at bit.ly/38tepwe.

Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Brat Curse / Joey Nix & Band / Joyframe / Xanny Stars, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $8 at bit.ly/2GhfRFV.

Hiram College’s “A Sense of Place in a Changing Land” exhibition, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gelbke Fine Arts Gallery, 12000 Winrock Rd., Hiram.

Curtain 440’s “Seussical Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St., Burton. $15 adults, $12 students/seniors at curtain440.com/tickets.

Saturday, February 8

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.

Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Sibelius’s First,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 7:30 p.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.

Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Curtain 440’s “Seussical Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St., Burton. $15 adults, $12 students/seniors at curtain440.com/tickets.

Sunday, February 9

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 3 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Amadeus Live,” 2 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Kulas Series with Jeffrey Siegal “More Mistresses and Masterpieces!,” 3 p.m., Waetjen Auditorium, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.

Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 2 p.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.

Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 2 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Ileen Kelner Juried High School Art Show opening reception, 2-4:30 p.m., awards ceremony 3 p.m., Beachwood Community Center, 25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Thru March 1.

Curtain 440’s “Seussical Jr.,” 2 p.m., Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St., Burton. $15 adults, $12 students/seniors at curtain440.com/tickets.

Monday, February 10

Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Kids’ Playwriting Club, 4-5:30 p.m., CHUH Library, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.

The Phaeton Piano Trio performance, 7:30 p.m., Rocky River Chamber Music Society at the West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River. Free.

Tuesday, February 11

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Broadway in Akron “The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets at bit.ly/37MBwCg.

Wednesday, February 12

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Annual CSU Undergraduate Composition Studio Recital, 7 p.m., Drink Recital Hall, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.

TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.

Broadway in Akron “The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets at bit.ly/37MBwCg.

Thursday, February 13

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

For Lovers Only Night ft. Mixed Feelings, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10-$12 at bit.ly/2NRA1dK.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Apollo’s Fire “L’amore: An Old Italian Valentine,” 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. Tickets start at $22 at apollosfire.org.

Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi’s “وAnd Then We Met,” 7:30 p.m., 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $12-$18 at cptonline.org.

convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “A Shape to this Ache,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.

Friday, February 14

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.

Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Annual CSU Keyboard Area Concert Extravaganza, 7 p.m., Drink Recital Hall, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.

Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.

Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Dark Water Rebellion / Bro Dylan / Bwak Dwagon / Burnin Loins, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10-$15 at bit.ly/2NVuvqy.FEBRUARY 15

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.

Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Playwriting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dobama Theatre, 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $10, scholarships available, RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.

Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.

Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “In The Shadow of Genius: Mozart & Beethoven,” 7 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Apollo’s Fire “L’amore: An Old Italian Valentine,” 8 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal, 2747 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets start at $22 at apollosfire.org.

Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi’s “وAnd Then We Met,” 7:30 p.m., 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $12-$18 at cptonline.org.

convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “A Shape to this Ache,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.

Saturday, February 15

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Apollo’s Fire “L’amore: An Old Italian Valentine,” 8 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal, 2747 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets start at $22 at apollosfire.org.

Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi’s “وAnd Then We Met,” 7:30 p.m., 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $12-$18 at cptonline.org.

convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “A Shape to this Ache,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.

Sunday, February 16

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 3 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 2 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.

Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 3 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

Apollo’s Fire “L’amore: An Old Italian Valentine,” 4 p.m., Rocky River Presbyterian, 21750 Detroit Rd., Rocky River. Tickets start at $22 at apollosfire.org.

Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi’s “وAnd Then We Met,” 3 p.m., 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $12-$18 at cptonline.org.

Tuesday, February 18

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Wednesday, February 19

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.

TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.

Thursday, February 20

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Tilson Thomas Conducts Symphonie Fantastique,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.

Friday, February 21

Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.

The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.

Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.

Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.

Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.

convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.