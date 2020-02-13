Friday, February 14
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Dark Water Rebellion / Bro Dylan / Bwak Dwagon / Burnin Loins, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10-$15 at bit.ly/2NVuvqy.
Playwright’s Local “Sanzaru,” 7:30 p.m., Creative Space at Waterloo Arts, 397 E. 156th St., Cleve. $8 at bit.ly/2mu1CXY.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “Some Like it Hot,” 6:45 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Saturday, February 15
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Apollo’s Fire “L’amore: An Old Italian Valentine,” 8 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal, 2747 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets start at $22 at apollosfire.org.
Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi’s “وAnd Then We Met,” 7:30 p.m., 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $12-$18 at cptonline.org.
convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “A Shape to this Ache,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Playwriting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dobama Theatre, 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $10, scholarships available, RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Playwright’s Local “Sanzaru,” 7:30 p.m., Creative Space at Waterloo Arts, 397 E. 156th St., Cleve. $8 at bit.ly/2mu1CXY.
Annual CSU Keyboard Area Concert Extravaganza, 7 p.m., Drinko Recital Hall, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.
Mac’s Backs hosts “This Isn’t the Movies: 25 Years in the Classroom,” 5 p.m., 1820 Coventry Rd., Cleve. Hts. Author will sign copies. $20 books at macsbacks.com.
Sunday, February 16
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 3 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Apollo’s Fire “L’amore: An Old Italian Valentine,” 4 p.m., Rocky River Presbyterian, 21750 Detroit Rd., Rocky River. Tickets start at $22 at apollosfire.org.
Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi’s “وAnd Then We Met,” 3 p.m., 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $12-$18 at cptonline.org.
Playwright’s Local “Sanzaru,” 3 p.m., Creative Space at Waterloo Arts, 397 E. 156th St., Cleve. $8 at bit.ly/2mu1CXY.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “Some Like it Hot,” 1:30 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Tuesday, February 18
Playhouse Square’s “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “Bus Stop,” 1:45 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Wednesday, February 19
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m.,
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.
TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.
Thursday, February 20
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Tilson Thomas Conducts Symphonie Fantastique,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Friday, February 21
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Beethoven and Mozart,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.
Near West Theatre’s “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” 7:30 p.m., 6702 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $8-$12 at nearwesttheatre.org. Thru March 8.
“Proof: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet” CMA exhibition showing of “Bus Stop,” 7 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. $10 general, $7 members. For more info, visit clevelandart.org.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Saturday, February 22
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 2-4 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
convergence-continuum’s 2020 NEOMFA Playwrights Festival performance of “The Purple Queen,” “First to Die Wins” and “Autopoiesis,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $5-$10 at convergence-continuum.org.
Brite Winter, 3 p.m.-1 a.m., Flats West Bank, 1221 Main St., Cleve. Tickets free to $25 at britewinter.com.
Near West Theatre’s “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” 7:30 p.m., 6702 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $8-$12 at nearwesttheatre.org. Thru March 8.
Lake Erie Ink’s 5th annual Folk Fest, 1-6 p.m., Shore Cultural Centre, 291 E. 222nd St., Euclid. Free. For more info, visit lakeeriefolkfest.com.
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.