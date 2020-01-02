Friday, January 3
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Saturday, January 4
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 and 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org. Thru Jan. 5.
Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “Killer’s Kiss,” 5 p.m., Cleveland Institute of Art’s Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.
Sunday, January 5
Beck Center for the Arts’ “Shrek the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org.
Dobama Theatre’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $39-$42 at dobama.org.
Tuesday, January 7
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
Wednesday, January 8
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
Thursday, January 9
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
Friday, January 10
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.
“The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John” with Michael Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $29-$75 at playhousesquare.org.
Saturday, January 11
“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 11 a.m., 3:30 and 8 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org.
Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “The Killing,” 7:15 p.m., Cleveland Institute of the Arts’ Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.
Sunday, January 12
Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s gallery open house for “Unfolding Nature: Dancing Through Waves,” 1-3 p.m., 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, contact Joy Lisiewski at 216-593-2845.
Fairmount Center for the Arts’ “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series with Felicia Zavarella Stadelman on “The Art of Andrew Wyeth,” 3 p.m., 8400 Fairmount Blvd., Russell Twp. Free. RSVPs not required, but can be sent to info@fairmountcenter.org.
Tuesday, January 14
Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s gallery open house for “Unfolding Nature: Dancing Through Waves,” 6-8 p.m., 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, contact Joy Lisiewski at 216-593-2845.
Wednesday, January 15
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Interplay Jewish Theater presents “I Did It My Way in Yiddish (In English)” written and performed by Deb Filler, 7 p.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $20-$25, discounts for members of Maltz Museum and JCC. For more info, visit maltzmuseum.org.
Saturday, January 18
Sheldon Low and Hadar Orshalimy’s “We Are The Northern Lights” concert, 7 p.m., Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Tickets start at $18. For more info and tickets, visit suburbantemple.org/manyvoices.