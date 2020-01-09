Friday, January 10

“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 11.

“The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John” with Michael Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $29-$75 at playhousesquare.org.

Saturday, January 11

“The Illusionists - Live From Broadway,” 11 a.m., 3:30 and 8 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at playhousesquare.org.

Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “The Killing,” 7:15 p.m., Cleveland Institute of the Arts’ Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.

Fairmount Center for the Arts’ Winter Warm-Up open house, 10 a.m.-noon, 8400 Fairmount Rd., Russell Twp. Free and open to the community.

Beachwood Arts Council’s The Sculpture Center Tour, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleve. $10 for members, $15 nonmembers at 216-595-3400.

Sunday, January 12

Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s gallery open house for “Unfolding Nature: Dancing Through Waves,” 1-3 p.m., 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, contact Joy Lisiewski at 216-593-2845.

Fairmount Center for the Arts’ “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series with Felicia Zavarella Stadelman on “The Art of Andrew Wyeth,” 3 p.m., 8400 Fairmount Blvd., Russell Twp. Free. RSVPs not required, but can be sent to info@fairmountcenter.org.

The Peninsula Art Academy’s “Winter Scene with Pines” painting class, 4:30-8 p.m., 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. For more info, visit peninsulaartacademy.org.

Monday, January 13

Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Kids’ Playwriting Club, 4-5:30 p.m., CH-UH Library, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.

Tuesday, January 14

Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s “Unfolding Nature: Dancing Through Waves” exhibit, 6-8 p.m., 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, contact Joy Lisiewski at 216-593-2845.

Wednesday, January 15

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Interplay Jewish Theater presents “I Did It My Way in Yiddish (In English)” written and performed by Deb Filler, 7 p.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $20-$25, discounts for members of Maltz Museum and JCC. For more info, visit maltzmuseum.org.

Friday, January 17

Verb Ballet “Romeo and Juliet” performance, noon, 3558 Lee Rd., Shaker Hts. $15 at verbballets.org.

CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.

Nina Freedlander Gibans book release reception for “In The Garden of Old Age,” 4:30 p.m., Judson Park, 2181 Ambleside Dr., Cleve.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Sheldon Low and Hadar Orshalimy’s “We Are The Northern Lights” concert, 7 p.m., Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Tickets start at $13. For more info and tickets, visit suburbantemple.org/manyvoices.

CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

M.U.S.i.C’s “Two Pianos and More,” 3 p.m., 3939 Lander Rd., Chagrin Falls. $50 at starsintheclassics.org.

Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “Barry Lyndon,” 6:30 p.m., Cleveland Institute of the Arts’ Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

CPL’s One Community Reads celebration, 4:30 p.m., CPL Downtown branch,

325 Superior Ave., Cleve.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning presents “Rami Kleinstein: Intimate & Live With The Piano,” 7:30 p.m., Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Rd., Cleve. Tickets at case.edu/lifelonglearning/rami.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.