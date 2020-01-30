Friday, January 31
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Magical Theatre Company’s “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m., Park Theatre, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $17-$19 at magicaltheatre.org. Thru Feb. 2.
Cleveland Public Theatre presents Pinch and Squeal’s “WIZBANG!”, 7:30 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $30 at cptonline.org.
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra presents The Fly Dance Company, 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Starting at $31 at clevelandpops.com or 216-231-1111.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Saturday, February 1
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Shadows, Seas and Sorcerers,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Cleveland Public Theatre presents Pinch and Squeal’s “WIZBANG!”, 7:30 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $30 at cptonline.org.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Brave Bone / Falling Stars / Lords of the Highway / Lost State of Franklin, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $8 -$10 at bit.ly/38yiak1.
Sunday, February 2
Cleveland Orchestra’s Family Concerts: “The Bernstein Beat: What Makes Music Dance,” 2 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Magical Theatre Company’s “The Miracle Worker,” 2 p.m., Park Theatre, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $15-$17 at magicaltheatre.org.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 2 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
M.U.S.i.C.’s “In the Mood for Love,” 3 p.m., private home. $50, discounts for young professionals and students. For more info, email stars@intheclassics.org or visit starsintheclassics.org.
Monday, February 3
Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Kids’ Playwriting Club, 4-5:30 p.m., CHUH Library, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.
Tuesday, February 4
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Wednesday, February 5
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
One Community Reads’ “Lakewood’s Shared Spaces” panel discussion, 7 p.m., Lakewood Public Library, 15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. For more info, visit onecommunityreads.org.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Thursday, February 6
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Sibelius’s First,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 10:30 a.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Friday, February 7
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Amadeus Live,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
NEOMFA Writers at Work, 4 p.m., CSU Rhodes Tower #415, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.
Lighthouse Reading Series, 7 p.m., Galleries @ CSU, 1307 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.
Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 7:30 p.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.
Eli Degibri Quartet, 8 p.m., Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleve. Hts. $25 at bit.ly/38tepwe.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Brat Curse / Joey Nix & Band / Joyframe / Xanny Stars, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $8 at bit.ly/2GhfRFV.
Saturday, February 8
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Sibelius’s First,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 7:30 p.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Sunday, February 9
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 3 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Amadeus Live,” 2 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Kulas Series with Jeffrey Siegal “More Mistresses and Masterpieces!,” 3 p.m., Waetjen Auditorium, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.
Tri-C Theatre students present: “Two Plays on a Bench: ‘The Duck Variations’ and ‘The Zoo Story,’” 2 p.m., Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleve. Free.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 2 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Ileen Kelner Juried High School Art Show opening reception, 2-4:30 p.m., awards ceremony 3 p.m., Beachwood Community Center, 25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Thru March 1.
Monday, February 10
Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Kids’ Playwriting Club, 4-5:30 p.m., CHUH Library, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.
Tuesday, February 11
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Wednesday, February 12
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
One Community Reads’ “Palaces for the People Book Discussion,” 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake. For more info, visit onecommunityreads.org.
Annual CSU Undergraduate Composition Studio Recital, 7 p.m., Drink Recital Hall, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Thursday, February 13
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
For Lovers Only Night ft. Mixed Feelings, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10-$12 at bit.ly/2NRA1dK.
Friday, February 14
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
The Fine Arts Association’s “Charlotte’s Web,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., 38600 Mentor Ave., Willougby. $20 at fineartassociation.org. Thru March 1.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Play House’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru Feb. 23.
Annual CSU Keyboard Area Concert Extravaganza, 7 p.m., Drink Recital Hall, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit class.csuohio.edu.
Lakeland Civic Theatre’s “If/Then,” 7:30 p.m., Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$15 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Playhouse Square’s “Anatasia,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$129 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Dark Water Rebellion / Bro Dylan / Bwak Dwagon / Burnin Loins, 9 p.m., Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleve. Hts. $10-$15 at bit.ly/2NVuvqy.