Friday, January 24
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Heights Youth Theatre’s “Once On This Island,” 7 p.m., Monticello Middle School, 3665 Monticello Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at heightsyouththeatre.com/tickets. Thru Jan. 26.
Opening reception for “Something to Believe In” exhibit by Kristina Pabbus and “Seed Series in Scatter Surge” by Ken Rinaldo, 5-7 p.m., John J. McDonough Museum of Art, 535 Wick Ave., Youngstown. On display thru March 7.
Playhouse Square’s “Jersey Boys,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$119 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 26.
Playhouse Square’s “The Office! A Musical Parody,” 8 p.m., Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleve. $42.50 at playhousesquare.org.
Playhouse Square presents Paula Poundstone, 8 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $10-$47.50 at playhousesquare.org.
Saturday, January 25
Cinematheque’s “A Kubrick Quartet” film series, showing of “Full Metal Jacket,” 6:45 p.m., Cleveland Institute of the Arts’ Peter B. Lewis Theatre, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $12 general; $9 for members, CIA and CSU students.
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Playwriting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dobama Theatre, 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $10, scholarships available, RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Heights Youth Theatre’s “Once On This Island,” 2 p.m., Monticello Middle School, 3665 Monticello Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at heightsyouththeatre.com/tickets. Thru Jan. 26.
Playhouse Square’s “Jersey Boys,” 1 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$119 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Jan. 26.
Playhouse Square’s “The Office! A Musical Parody,” 4 and 8 p.m., Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleve. $42.50 at playhousesquare.org.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Sunday, January 26
Verb Ballet “Romeo and Juliet” performance, noon, 3558 Lee Rd., Shaker Hts. $15 at verbballets.org.
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 2 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Beachwood Arts Council’s “Beethoven, Bernstein and More Beautiful Music” concert, 2-3 p.m., Beachwood Community Center, 25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Free.
Heights Youth Theatre’s “Once On This Island,” 2 p.m., Monticello Middle School, 3665 Monticello Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at heightsyouththeatre.com/tickets.
Playhouse Square’s “Jersey Boys,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $39-$119 at playhousesquare.org.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 6:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Kent State University Piano Division Scholarship Gala Concert, 5 p.m., Ludwig Recital Hall, 1325 Theatre Dr., Kent. $35 at kent.edu/pianoscholarshipgala.
Monday, January 27
Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Kids’ Playwriting Club, 4-5:30 p.m., CH-UH Library, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.
Tuesday, January 28
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Wednesday, January 29
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Thursday, January 30
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Shadows, Seas and Sorcerers,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Friday, January 31
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at
330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Magical Theatre Company’s “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m., Park Theatre, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $17-$19 at magicaltheatre.org. Thru Feb. 2.
Cleveland Public Theatre presents Pinch and Squeal’s “WIZBANG!”, 7:30 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $30 at cptonline.org.
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra presents The Fly Dance Company, 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Starting at $31 at clevelandpops.com or 216-231-1111.
Saturday, February 1
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at
330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Shadows, Seas and Sorcerers,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Cleveland Public Theatre presents Pinch and Squeal’s “WIZBANG!”, 7:30 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $30 at cptonline.org.
Sunday, February 2
Cleveland Orchestra’s Family Concerts: “The Bernstein Beat: What Makes Music Dance,” 2 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 2:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Magical Theatre Company’s “The Miracle Worker,” 2 p.m., Park Theatre, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $15-$17 at magicaltheatre.org.
Monday, February 3
Lake Erie Ink’s Stage Write: Kids’ Playwriting Club, 4-5:30 p.m., CHUH Library, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.
Tuesday, February 4
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Wednesday, February 5
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Thursday, February 6
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Sibelius’s First,”
7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.
Friday, February 7
Beck Center for the Arts’ The Scottsboro Boys with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, 8 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $10-$33 at beckcenter.org. Thru Feb 23.
CVLT’s “Art of Murder,” 8 p.m., 40 River St., Chagrin Falls. $19, $4 student/senior discount. For more info and tickets, visit cvlt.org. Thru Feb. 8.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For tickets, call the box office at 330-562-1818 or auroracommunitytheatre.com. Thru Feb. 15.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Amadeus Live,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Playhouse Square’s “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $20-$95 at playhousesquare.org. Thru Feb. 23.