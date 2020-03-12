Friday, March 13
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Schubert’s Great Symphony,” 11 a.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
City Music Cleveland’s “The New World Revisited,” 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 W. Clifton Blvd., Lakewood. Free.
Cinematheque’s “63 Up,” 7 p.m.; “One Hundred and One Nights,” 9:45. 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 7 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project return celebration, 7 p.m., Verb Ballets Center for Dance, 3558 Lee Rd., Shaker Hts. $50 at bit.ly/2POQwZ0.
“That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Show Parody,” 7:30 p.m., Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleve. $39-$49 at playhousesquare.org.
Saturday, March 14
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Schubert’s Great Symphony,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
City Music Cleveland’s “The New World Revisited,” 8 p.m., St. Stanislaus Church, 3649 E. 65th St., Cleve. Free.
Massillon Museum dedication and ribbon cutting, noon, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, call massillonmuseum.org.
DANCECleveland presents the Stephen Petronio Company’s Ohio debut, 7:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $25-$65 at dancecleveland.org.
Cinematheque’s “Little Women,” 7:05 p.m.; “IP Man 4: The Finale,” 9:40. 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Lake Erie Ink’s annual Giant Bananagrams Tournament fundraiser, 12:30-4 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info, visit lakeerieink.org/giant-bananagrams. Teams are $25 at lakeerieink.org/bad.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 7 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
“That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Show Parody,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleve. $39-$49 at playhousesquare.org.
Sunday, March 15
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 1 and 6:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Cinematheque’s “Paavo, A Life in Five Courses,” 3 p.m.; “A Hidden Life,” 6:30, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
No Exit performance, 3 p.m., Federated Church, 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. $5-$32 at 440-247-9700.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 2 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 3 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project performance, 2 p.m., Akron-Summit County Library Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron. $10 at bit.ly/2VP7daG.
“That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Show Parody,” 1:30 p.m., Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleve. $39-$49 at playhousesquare.org.
Tuesday, March 17
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Wednesday, March 18
Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.
TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Play House’s “Middletown,” 7:30 p.m., The Helen, 1501 Dodge Ct., Cleve. $15 at bit.ly/2xlVLsR. Thru March 28.
Thursday, March 19
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 7:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Cinematheque’s “Zombi Child,” 6:30 p.m.; “Memories of Murder,” 8:35, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Shaker Theatre Arts and Music Departments’ “RENT School Edition,” 7 p.m., Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Dr., Shaker Hts. $5-$10 at shakertheatre.ludus.com.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History tour with Orange Senior Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet at the center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info and tickets, visit orangerec.com.
CWRU William N. Skirball Writerss Center Stage presents Andrew Sean Greer talk, 7:30 p.m., Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Rd., Cleve. Tickets at 216-368-6062 or bit.ly/2x5UWUW.
Cleveland Play House’s “Middletown,” 7:30 p.m., The Helen, 1501 Dodge Ct., Cleve. $15 at bit.ly/2xlVLsR. Thru March 28.
Friday, March 20
“Something I Want to Tell You: Big Paintings by Pamela Dodd” art exhibit and artist reception, 5-9 p.m., Suite 215 Gallery @ 78th Street Studios, 1300 W. 78th St., Cleve. Thru April 17.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Cinematheque’s “Memories of Murder,” 7 p.m.; “Zombi Child,” 9:35, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 7 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
convergence-continuum’s “Gidion’s Knot,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $8-$20 at convergence-continuum.org. Thru April 11.
Playwrights Local’s “Hey Siri,” 7:30 p.m., Creative Space at Waterloo Arts, 397 E. 156th St., Cleve. $12-$18 at playwrightslocal.org/heysiri. Thru March 29.
Shaker Theatre Arts and Music Departments’ “RENT School Edition,” 7 p.m., Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Dr., Shaker Hts. $5-$10 at shakertheatre.ludus.com.
48th annual Lakeland Jazz Festival middle and high school performance adjudication, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. Free and open to the public.
48th annual Lakeland Jazz Festival’s Big Band Evening Extravaganza, 8 p.m., Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $7-$10 at bit.ly/2x87awk.
Cleveland Play House’s “Middletown,” 7:30 p.m., The Helen, 1501 Dodge Ct., Cleve. $15 at bit.ly/2xlVLsR. Thru March 28.
Saturday, March 21
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 7 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
convergence-continuum’s “Gidion’s Knot,” 8 p.m., Liminis Theatre, 2438 Scranton Rd., Cleve. $8-$20 at convergence-continuum.org. Thru April 11.
Cinematheque’s “Jacquot de Nantes,” 5 p.m.; “Out of Obscurity, Into Oblivion: A Film About The Numbers Band,” 8, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Playwrights Local’s “Hey Siri,” 7:30 p.m., Creative Space at Waterloo Arts, 397 E. 156th St., Cleve. $12-$18 at playwrightslocal.org/heysiri. Thru March 29.
Shaker Theatre Arts and Music Departments’ “RENT School Edition,” 7 p.m., Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Dr., Shaker Hts. $5-$10 at shakertheatre.ludus.com.
48th annual Lakeland Jazz Festival’s Carol Welsman Trio performance, 8 p.m., Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $10-$20 at bit.ly/2x87awk.
Cleveland Play House’s “Middletown,” 3 p.m., The Helen, 1501 Dodge Ct., Cleve. $15 at bit.ly/2xlVLsR. Thru March 28.