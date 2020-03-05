Friday, March 6
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “The Cheerful Cello,” 10 a.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955. Thru March 7.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cinematheque’s “Invisible Life,” 7 p.m.; “The Cordillera of Dreams,” 9:40 p.m., 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
The Kent Rainbow Weekend presents comedian Judy Gold, 7:30 p.m., The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $25-$30 at thekentstage.com.
Saturday, March 7
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 7:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
CVLT’s “The Taming,” 8 p.m., 56 River St., Chagrin Falls. $13 at cvlt.org or 440-247-8955.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org. Thru March 8.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Mendelssohn’s Second Symphony,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
Cinematheque’s “The Gleaners & I,” 5 p.m.; “Cyrano, My Love,” 6:45 p.m.; “Uncut Gems,” 9 p.m., 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra concert with Renchang Fu, conductor, and Shuai Wang, piano, 7:30 p.m., Westlake Performing Arts Center, 27830 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake. $10-$15 at clevephil.org.
Sunday, March 8
Weathervane Playhouse’s “Memphis,” 2:30 p.m., 1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron. $11-$27 at weathervaneplayhouse.com or 330-836-2626. Thru March 8.
Beck Center for the Arts Youth Theater’s “Mockingbird,” 3 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12 adults, $10 students at beckcenter.org.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 2:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Mendelssohn’s Second Symphony,” 3 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
The Lakeland Civic Orchestra’s “Songs of Change,” 4 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. $2-$7 at lakelandcc.edu/arts.
Cinematheque’s “Richard Jewell,” 3:30 p.m.; “The Gleaners & I,” 6:30; “Cyrano, My Love,” 8:15, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 2 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Hair” auditions, 6-8 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For more info and to sign up for an audition, visit bit.ly/2T8eReA.
Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra concert with Renchang Fu, conductor, and Shuai Wang, piano, 3 p.m., Cleveland State University’s Berkman Hall auditorium, 1899 E. 22nd Ave., Cleve. $10-$15 at clevephil.org.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 3 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
Monday, March 9
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., Fairlawn Lutheran, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn. Starting at $22. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Spencer Myer piano performance, 7:30 p.m., West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River. Free, visit rrcms.org.
Aurora Community Theatre’s “Hair” auditions, 7-9 p.m., 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. For more info and to sign up for an audition, visit bit.ly/2T8eReA.
Tuesday, March 10
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. $22+. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
Wednesday, March 11
Apollo’s Fire’s “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths,” 7:30 p.m., Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleve. Starting at $2. Tickets at apollosfire.org or 216-320-0012 x1.
Cleveland Play House’s Musical Theatre I program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, 239 Market St., Westlake. 10-weeks for $325 at clevelandplayhouse.com. Thru April 8.
TMS Klezmer Orchestra practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TMS University Circle, 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. $210 per person, financial aid available for those who qualify. Register at bit.ly/3aOvPp4.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
City Music Cleveland’s “The New World Revisited,” 7:30 p.m., Lakeland Community College’s Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland. Free.
“In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute,” 7:30 p.m., Stocker Arts Center/Hoke Theatre, 1005 N. Abbe Rd., Elyria. $30-$50 at stockerartscenter.com.
Thursday, March 12
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 7:30 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Schubert’s Great Symphony,” 7:30 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
City Music Cleveland’s “The New World Revisited,” 7:30 p.m., Milton & Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Rd., Cleve. $5 parking, free concert. RSVPs requested to case.edu/maltzcenter/citymusic.
Cinematheque’s “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” 6:30 p.m.; “63 Up,” 8:15, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Friday, March 13
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org. Thru March 14.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Schubert’s Great Symphony,” 11 a.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
City Music Cleveland’s “The New World Revisited,” 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 W. Clifton Blvd., Lakewood. Free.
Cinematheque’s “63 Up,” 7 p.m.; “One Hundred and One Nights,” 9:45, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 7 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.
Saturday, March 14
Cleveland Public Theatre’s “Breakout Session (or Frogorse),” 7 p.m., James Levin Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $15-$35 at cptonline.org.
Dobama Theatre’s “Dance Nation,” 8 p.m., 2340 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. $32-$38 at dobama.org. Thru March 29.
Cleveland Orchestra’s “Schubert’s Great Symphony,” 8 p.m., Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-1111.
KeyBank Broadway Series “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $49-$139 at playhousesquare.org. Thru March 29.
City Music Cleveland’s “The New World Revisited,” 8 p.m., St. Stanislaus Church, 3649 E. 65th St., Cleve. Free.
Massillon Museum dedication and ribbon cutting, noon, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, call massillonmuseum.org.
DANCECLeveland presents the Stephen Petronio Company’s Ohio debut, 7:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleve. $25-$65 at dancecleveland.org.
Cinematheque’s “Little Women,” 7:05 p.m.; “IP Man 4: The Finale,” 9:40, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cia.edu/cinematheque.
Ensemble Theatre’s “Kindertransport,” 8 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. Tickets at bit.ly/32GqkFl. Thru March 29.
Lake Erie Ink’s annual Giant Bananagrams Tournament fundraiser, 12:30-4 p.m., 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info, visit lakeerieink.org/giant-bananagrams. Teams are $25 at lakeerieink.org/bad.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s “The King of the Animals (A Tale of Cameron),” 7 p.m., Reinberger Auditorium, 5029 Detroit Ave., Cleve. $10-$18 at talespinnerchildrenstheatre.org. Thru March 29.