WOLFS Gallery will host the “Sommer’s Children” exhibition and sale from Nov. 27 to Feb. 6, 2021. The show features more than 40 works by Cleveland native William Sommer, who lived from 1867 to 1949.
Known as Cleveland’s “ultra-modernist,” Sommer’s work mostly focused on landscapes, farms and animals – but the show will focus on his “thrilling, often unsettling portraiture of children,” according to a release from the gallery. The children are based on neighborhood children he knew when living in Brandywine Falls.
Sommer also co-founded the Kokoon Arts Club, a Bohemian artists group founded in 1911 alongside Carl Moellman and Elmer Brubeck to promote Modernism in Cleveland.
Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Opening day is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the exhibition and sale, visit bit.ly/33aZ3w8. To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/33ai3Lq or email info@wolfsgallery.com.
WOLFS Gallery is at 23645 Mercantile Road, Suite A in Beachwood.