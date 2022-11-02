1st Team Actors Studio is expanding with a new location and classes at 23600 Mercantile Road in Beachwood to give local aspiring actors Hollywood-caliber training so they can be movie-ready when films come to town.
Started three years ago on the west side with a location in North Olmsted’s Great Northern Mall, co-owners Angela Boehm and Lauren Nichols have grown the studio despite the challenges of COVID-19 and found a new location on the east side with potential for more growth.
“We’re very pleased with the growth considering the circumstances around it,” Boehm told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 14. “And then we had an opportunity to open an east side location. We have a lot of people when we do filming that come from everywhere, so we thought why not try it.”
Boehm is a casting director who works in casting commercials and many of the features that come to film in Cleveland, including most recently Marvel Studio’s remake of “Blade” with Mahershala Ali and the LeBron James biopic, Universal Studios’ “Shooting Star.” Struggling to find local actors that understand both the talent and business side of the film industry for such roles, Boehm and Nichols decided to open 1st Team Actor Studios to teach people what they need to know.
“We created it because we wanted to stop bringing in actors from Chicago and Atlanta and start trying to use our Cleveland actors,” Boehm said, later adding that when working on “Cherry,” a Russo Brothers’ movie with Tom Holland, she was tasked with casting 28 parts, all that had a scene with the Marvel Spider-Man star, and had to bring in 24 actors from other markets.
Since the studio opened, Boehm has seen progress with eight local actors booking roles in “Shooting Star,” starring “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin as Dru Joyce III and other big names, one actor booking “Law and Order” in New York, and several booking films in Cincinnati.
“What we’re teaching is clicking and it’s working,” said Boehm, a resident of North Ridgeville. “And people are starting to get it and become really good at this. And that’s exactly what we wanted to see start to happen.”
Cleveland is often a prime location for films due to the tax incentive and its ability to resemble other major cities such as New York or Pittsburgh while being easier to work with when it comes to shutting down a street, she said.
Classes at the North Olmsted location include on camera, technique and improv tracks, as well as specialty classes, classes for kids and teens, and weekend workshops with guest teachers. The Beachwood location kicked off its offerings Oct. 18 with three eight-week courses, one for children, one for teenagers and the Actor’s Arsenal class with a plan to have two master classes in December and a full opening in January.
Subleasing the location from Gymnastics and Parkour School’s, the Beachwood studio will also have the opportunity to work with the gym on some programs for actors to learn gymnastics and parkour to do their own action on set, as well as develop stunt actors.
“We’re not quite there yet, but we feel there’s a lot of potential for growth with Dmitri (Isakovski), who is the gym owner, on what we can do in that aspect,” Boehm said.