The Baldwin Wallace Music Theater’s junior class will do a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, the man who reinvented the American musical, at 7 p.m. April 25 the black box theater at Beaumont School at 3301 N. Park Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
Directed by Vicky Bussert, the program will include some of Sondheim’s greatest works, including songs from “Sunday in the Park With George,” "Sweeney Todd," "Gypsy," "Assassins" and more.
Tickets are $15 per person.
On May 6, the BW senior class will do its signature Senior Showcase at Beaumont School. For months, the seniors have been rehearsing an original, exciting, tightly-choreographed, nonstop theatrical production to showcase each student in front of more than 200 Broadway casting directors and agents who have the power to put them on stage in regional touring productions, cruise ships, television shows and movies – and the ultimate goal for many – on the Broadway stage, according to a news release
The Senior Showcase formally takes place in Manhattan in April, but the students will reprise this program at Beaumont at 6:30 p.m. and repeat the show 8:30.
At the end, when they will all join hands and take that final bow, the last time the students will appear together on a single stage, the release stated.
For more than 15 years, the Senior Showcase was done on the Nighttown stage in Cleveland Heights. Nighttown closed in 2020.
Both programs are joint productions of the Baldwin Wallace Music Theater Department, Beaumont School and JWP Productions. Both programs will also feature an opening act.
For ticket information, visitbit.ly/37u9EYa.