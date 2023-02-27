Keith Nagy, director of the Shaker Heights summer theater camp and new director at Beachwood Community Theater summer camp, is looking forward to teaching children the value of the performing arts through the new summer theater camp he has created by merging the two cities’ camps into one.
Nagy said he was the director of the Shaker Heights summer theater program for the last few years and he took this position following a hiatus that the program took due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After the hiatus from COVID, Shaker employed me,” he said. “I live in Beachwood and, since I knew Derek (Shroeder, the community services director for city of Beachwood) and Shannon (Diamond, the camp program manager for the city of Beachwood), from meeting them last year by introducing myself because my daughters, of course, go to Beachwood schools. I know Shannon from years of registering my kids at Beachwood. I said, ‘Hey, you know I’m here,’ and they said, ‘Well, hey, let’s look at your credentials,’ and they did and I said, ‘Well, why don’t we combine the two theaters?’”
Nagy said he got the idea to combine because Shaker’s theater camp was just rebuilding and Beachwood was likely going to be rebuilding theirs, as well. The Beachwood camp was also right down the street from where he was holding Shaker’s camp at John Carroll University, he said.
“I told Derek, ‘You guys have the facility, since you have the nice air-conditioned middle school in the summer, and you have me with all these years of experience,’ because I had actually been technical director and doing Shaker theater since about 2003, 2004,” he said.
Shaker and Beachwood had already been working together in their ice program and Nagy said he thought the theater programs could do something similar.
“So, the two recreation directors talked and we decided to combine them,” he said. “This year is the first year.”
For programming, Nagy plans to follow what he did at Shaker before the merger, which was doing a showcase rather than one show, he said. This allows for variety and gives children the opportunity to explore what they do and do not like.
“We audition the kids the first week and figure out what we’re going to do and we take songs from musicals and scenes that are appropriate for kids,” he said. “I try to find scenes where there are kids, I don’t like doing Shakespeare and scenes where they’re adults, and we put together a showcase in the end.”
The showcase is usually presented with narration that explains the musicals, so children are learning about the musicals while they sing and dance to songs from them, he said.
“We’re going to be totally about theater and kids can develop in many ways (with) the type of theater curriculum we have, in terms of if they want to sing, they can sing,” Nagy said. “If they don’t want to sing, they don’t have to necessarily sing. Or if they don’t want to dance, they don’t have to dance. We try to figure out what the kid really wants to do, rather than trying to mold everybody into one show that kids end up being rocks and trees, and we’re not going to do that anymore.”
As the programs merge and regroup, he said he is excited to be bringing on the talents of Justin Steck, a teaching artist at Playhouse Square, and Sarah Stewart, stage manager at Cleveland Ballet.
“(Steck) was with me the last few years and he’s going to keep up with his acting classes; he’s in the educational outreach part of the Cleveland Playhouse,” he said. Stewart “will bring to us stage managing skills so we can keep everybody on track.”
He said he is looking forward to building this program, recruiting a broader staff and bringing new ideas to the Beachwood/Shaker theater camp experience.
“It’s the beginning of a new era,” Nagy said.
Jill Koslen-Freireich was the founder and director of Beachwood Theater Camp for 40 years until being let go last year. She was terminated by Shroeder with the support of Mayor Justin Berns April 19, but after a community and Beachwood City Council outpouring of support, she was reinstated May 4 for one final summer. Council also settled with her for an amount not to exceed $20,800.”