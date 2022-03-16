The Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood recently completed the second phase of its renovation project, which was made possible by over $5.3 million raised from the community toward a $6.7 million capital campaign goal.
The public fundraising phase began with a campaign rally, called “Raise the Roof,” held March 10, 2020, and continued with a celebration of the first completed phase, the renovated Fowler-Spellman Education Wing, on March 10, 2021. Thee next phase was celebrated on March 10, 2022 in the newly renovated Music & Creative Arts Therapies Building, which was formerly known as “the Armory.”
The private event included Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, Cuyahoga County Councilman Dale Miller, Ohio Sen. Nickie Antonio, as well as donors and campaign volunteers, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as a tour of the completed project.
“So many thoughtful and generous people have come together to make this these renovations possible, which provide greater ADA accessibility, energy efficiency, and functionality,” said Beck President and CEO Lucinda Einhouse said in a news release. “There is still time to get involved. Along with myself, development director Megan DeFranco, board chair Patricia Oliver and campaign co-chairs Douglas Hoffman, Sandra Sauder, and Ellen Todia look forward to talking to anyone interested in making a philanthropic investment in the Northeast Ohio arts community.”
Design and construction partners for the project are Bialosky Cleveland and Turner Construction.
Beck Center, which is in the middle of its 88th season, also has a youth theater.