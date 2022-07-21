The 2022 BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival will present the solo show, “The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within,” written and performed by three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David. Three performances will be held July 22 and 23 at the Old Stone Church’s Memorial Hall at 91 Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
The show focuses on David’s experiences fighting off cancer three times, living life on her own terms and rising above the obstacles in her path. She had Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014 and 2015, only to be re-diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in September 2018. By April 2019, she beat cancer once again. According to a news release, the show is a celebration of being comfortable in one’s own skin, embracing and accepting one’s own body, no matter the shape and size.
Since its 2016 debut, “The Pink Hulk” has been accepted to more than 46 theater festivals, performing domestically in 24 cities and worldwide including in England, Sweden and Finland. It won the “Act Alone Solo Show Award” at the 2021 Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland and the 2022 recipient of The Colby Award for Excellence in Arts.
Show times are 4 p.m. July 22 and 3:30 and 8:30 July 23. The show is about one hour with no intermission, but there will be a 20-minute talk back following the performance featuring Beachwood resident Hayley Dubin, founder of reVIVE wellness and certified health coach. Dubin is also a stage 3 ovarian cancer survivor. The show has mature content.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at borderlightcle.org.
For more information about the show, visit pinkhulkplay.com.