“Fringe” has added meaning when applied to Cleveland’s BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival, which has settled on the outskirts of the city’s art and culture scene since its highly successful inaugural launch in 2019.
After selling over 4,500 tickets and attracting over 10,000 visitors to downtown Cleveland, founders Dale Heinen and Jeffrey Pence had every intention of making Border-Light and its array of indoor and outdoor programming an annual event. But shortly after assessing the time, expense and human resources required to mount such a festival, it was announced that the in-person event would be biennial, returning in 2021.
In May, BorderLight’s co-founders and board of directors released a statement announcing the “heart wrenching” decision to cancel all its live events, citing a situation of uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and the impact the resultant border closures and travel restrictions can have on an international festival. This, according to the statement, led to “delays in planning, challenges in finalizing funding, and difficulties in contracting” during the pandemic. A low vaccination rate and contagious variants were also identified as factors.
Instead of live performance, from July 22 to July 31, BorderLight will be a virtual fringe fest that will still serve as a platform for independent artists to showcase their work and engage audiences.
Thirty-three distinct live streamed and on-demand virtual works, interactive and genre-bending online experiences, as well as self-guided audio adventures will be offered. Shows will include original rock musicals, fantasy fare, burlesque, drag, short film, solo performance, radio drama, animation, children’s theater and experimental productions meant for one audience member at a time.
“While theaters have been shuttered during the pandemic, independent artists have continued to innovate,” said BorderLight communications director Cathleen O’Malley.
She also looks at this year’s virtual platform as a unique opportunity “to expand the reach of the global fringe artist community beyond the borders of any particular regional festival. We’re thrilled to be a part of that movement.”
The 2021 BorderLight Virtual Fringe Festival program will present the work of more than 100 artists from Canada, India, Ireland, Italy and across the United States, including Ohio.
Several New Orleans-based artists – Rachel Lee (director/adaptor), Hannah Pepper (performer), and Byron Asher (musician) – have created a recorded-live presentation of their “Di Yiddishe Vayb,” which is 51 minutes of storytelling performed in English with a small amount of Yiddish. The performance deftly interweaves classic, humorous tales from eastern European Jewish folklore and Bertolt Brecht’s one-act “The Yiddish Wife” with what Lee suggests is “a frank look at the choices we make when confronted with the rise of authoritarianism.”
According to Pepper, she and Lee were interested in making work during the pandemic “that could hold space for the loss and isolation that so many people were experiencing and could be performed outdoors, with one performer. Rachel brought the idea of the Chelm tales [stories about a small Polish town inhabited by fools] to the table, and when she went to take them out of the library, ‘The Jewish Wife’ (about the dawn of the Nazi regime in Germany) was next to it on the shelf.”
“‘Di Yiddishe Vayb,’ said Pepper, “also explores questions of diaspora, belonging and assimilation that are of interest to us as Ashkenazi Jews.”
To see the complete listing of fringe performances with descriptions and show times for live-streams, visit borderlightcle.org.