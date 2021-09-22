For more than a decade, Nighttown in Cleveland Heights was an integral part of the Baldwin Wallace Music Theater Department’s curriculum, giving students the opportunity to perform in a nightclub setting before a live audience, similar to the experience they would encounter as working artists.
When Nighttown closed in 2020, it looked as though these budding theater professionals might lose the opportunity to hone this aspect of their performance skills.
Now, those students found a new venue to test their craft – Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights, which houses a 147-seat “black box” theater, with professional sound and lights.
When Beaumont was contacted about the possibility of using the space as a training ground for BW’s musical theater students, Wendy Hoke, president of Beaumont, agreed, noting the importance of American musical theater and the “Great American Songbook,” according to a news release.
Jim Wadsworth and his JWP Productions, which handled all the music at Nighttown, has been producing music events at venues in Cleveland and Akron since Nighttown closed.
The first co-production among Beaumont, Baldwin Wallace Music Theater Department and JWP Productions will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 when they present the B-W Music Theater Department Senior Class and its All-Disney Show, featuring hits ranging from “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast” to “Hercules” and “Frozen.”
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/59v5fys9. For group sales of 10 tickets or more, call 216-978-2047.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees must show proof of two vaccinations at the door. Children without vaccinations must remain masked at all times.
Nighttown was also home of the Press Club of Cleveland’s Journalism Hall of Fame.