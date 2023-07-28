A one-woman show about an Ohio native will be performed at the Outcalt Theatre at Cleveland Play House from July 29 to Aug. 20.
The 75-minute play, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” was written by sisters Allison Engel and Margaret Engel, both of Chagrin Falls, with the collaboration of Erma Bombeck’s husband, Bill Bombeck, and children to bring the play to life and nail her humor, wit and wisdom, according to a news release. The play’s name comes from Erma Bombeck’s nationally syndicated column, “At Wit’s End,” with more than 4,000 published columns in 900 newspapers nationwide.
The one-woman show will celebrate Bombeck, one of America’s most beloved humorists who reminded all people how to embrace whatever life throws at us with grace, grit and good humor, according to Cleveland Play House’s website.
Bombeck became a household name in the 1970s and 1980s, and gave voice to the everyday joys and struggles faced by women of all ages, while being a mother, daughter, and “domestic demigoddess,” the release said.
After becoming involved in the movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment alongside feminist icons, Bombeck became known for many names, including “America’s Favorite Housewife, “The Socrates of the Ironing Board” and “Accidental Feminist,” the release stated.
The show will star nationally syndicated columnist Suburban Outlaw Pam Sherman, whose column, The Suburban Outlaw,® was recognized by the Erma Bombeck Writer’s Center for her humor writing, according to the website. Sherman is an actor, writer, leadership consultant and recovering lawyer who was named a National Women to Watch in 2017 by Jewish Women International. Sherman first played Bombeck in 2018 to sold-out shows at the Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, N.Y.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/44CHxyP or call 216-241-6000.