Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will kick off its 92nd season with an online fundraiser game, “Murder by the Falls: ‘Nursery Crimes’” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
CVLT has hosted “Murder by the Falls” as its major fundraising event for decades. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the participatory in-person event will be held online. During the game, players try to figure out who killed fictional Humperdinck T. Dumpty.
Registered players will be emailed a PDF containing clippings from the fictional “Nursery Times” newspaper with clues. The game officially ends at noon Sept. 11. The first player or team to submit the correct or closest to correct solution to the mystery will receive a cash grand prize determined by ticket sales. Tickets to shows in CVLT’s 92nd season will be given away as additional prizes.
CVLT will use money generated by “Murder by the Falls” to fund the plays and musicals scheduled to run in its 2021-22 season, beginning with Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Holmes & Watson” on Sept. 17.
To purchase tickets for “Murder by the Falls” and all other CVLT productions, visit CVLT.org or call the box office at 440-247-8955.