Cleveland Jewish News arts and entertainment Columnist Bob Abelman will discuss the theater scene with local playwrights from 7 to 8 p.m. March 18 in a Zoom virtual event.
With theaters being dark since the COVID-19 pandemic started one year ago, find out what these local playwrights did in 2020 and what have they planned for 2021.
Panelists are: George Brant, playwright of “Grounded,” Eric Coble, playwright of “The Velocity of Autumn,” and Lisa Langford, playwright of “Rastus and Hattie.”
Brant’s plays also include “Marie and Rosetta,” “Into the Breeches!,” “The Prince of Providence” and “Elephant’s Graveyard.” His scripts have been translated into 15 languages and performed in 22 countries by such companies as the Cleveland Play House, Public Theater, the Atlantic Theater and Trinity Repertory. He has received a Lucille Lortel Award, an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, the Smith Prize, a Fringe First Award and the Keene Prize for Literature. His new play, “Tender Age,” will be produced this summer at Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C., and the Cameri Theatre of Tel Aviv.
Brant is working on a stage adaptation of the novel Crooked River Burning for the Cleveland Play House, a musical version of The Land of Oz for Dobama Theatre, and an adaptation of his play Grounded for the Metropolitan Opera with music by Jeanine Tesori.
Coble’s plays include “The Velocity of Autumn,” “Bright Ideas,” “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus,” “Side Effects May Include…,” and “Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple.”
He has received two AATE Distinguished Play Awards for Best Adaptation, an Emmy nomination, the Chorpenning Playwriting Award for Body of Work, the AT&T Onstage Award, National Theatre Conference Playwriting Award, an NEA Playwright in Residence Grant, a TCG Extended Collaboration Grant, the Cleveland Arts Prize, two Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Fellowships, and four Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Grants.
Langford’s other plays include “The Art of Longing,” “How Blood Go” and “Teddy Bear Mountain,” She is an artistic associate of Black Lives Black Words, a member of Dobama Theatre’s Playwrights’ Gym in Cleveland Heights and Honor Roll!, an advocacy group for women and playwrights over age 40.
Registration is free, but required at cjn.org/abelman.
“The CJN is excited to host this distinguished panel of experts for an evening of discussing theater with Bob Abelman,” CJN Events Manager Gina Lloyd said. “We are delighted to connect our audience at this time, especially since theaters have been dark for the better part of a year, and now are starting to make plans for reopening safely.”
In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the CJN is asking for your support of local Jewish journalism with the purchase of an optional $36 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). Current paid subscribers will be asked to gift their subscription to another household.
In addition, registrants can receive free shipping on their purchase of a signed copy of Abelman’s recently published novella, “All the World’s a Stage Fright: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic.” The novella is published by the Cleveland Jewish News, in partnership with Gray & Co.
For more information, visit cjn.org/books, or contact Gina Lloyd at glloyd@cjn.org or 216-342-5196.