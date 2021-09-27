Cleveland Public Theatre announced it will move fully to a choose-what-you-pay model for tickets to all productions, citing “the spirit of radical hospitality” in a news release Sept. 27.
CPT, located in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood of Cleveland, is eliminating standard ticket prices, and every ticket purchased will be valued at the discretion of the patron, the release said.
While CPT has implemented a choose-what-you-pay ticketing policy for over 15 years, in previous seasons these tickets could only be purchased at the box office on the night of the show. This season, every ticket buyer can choose what they pay whether the tickets are bought online, over the phone or at the box office, at any time.
“CPT believes theater is essential,” said Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan, in the release. “Our typical box office only covers one-fifth of the cost of a production and if patrons paid for the value of the ticket, pricing would no longer represent what we also believe to be true: theater must be economically accessible. We balance this belief with a fundamental assumption that art is of great value and we undertake our work at great cost.
“We believe in our audiences to choose what is best and appropriate. And we believe audiences are artists in their own way and great theater needs great audiences. You are an essential part of the CPT experience. I can’t wait to be at the theater with you.”
For tickets and to view CPT’s 2021/2022 season productions, visit bit.ly/39Fjmom. Tickets are also available by phone at 216-631-2727 ext. 501. Box office phones are open from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
CPT is at 6415 Detroit Ave. Unless otherwise noted, all performances take place in venues inside the CPT campus.