Cleveland Public Theatre will present a workshop production of “Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation,” written and directed by CPT artistic associate India Nicole Burton at 7 p.m. on July 2, 3, 8 and 9 on CPT’s outdoor stage.
The show will also have two additional performances at 5:30 p.m. July 10 and 4:30 p.m. July 11.
According to a news release, “Panther Women” explores the experiences of Black women in America by following the stories of three women who were members of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Movement.
This is the theater’s first in-person, live performance since March 2020. “Panther Women” will kick off CPT’s in-person, outdoor 2021 free summer season.
There are no tickets for “Panther Women.” The performances will be free. Attendees can sit in chairs or on blankets provided by CPT.
The outdoor stage is between CPT’s Parish Hall & Church buildings in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood of Cleveland.
For the full lineup of performances at CPT this summer, visit bit.ly/3vUTVrI.