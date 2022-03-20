The Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will perform 2014 Tony Award best musical winner, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” from March through April. Performances are March 18 and will continue Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through April 9. Two matinees will be performed at 2 p.m. March 27 and April 10.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” is a musical spoof of Edwardian manners featuring book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.
CVLT is at 40 River St. in Chagrin Falls.
To purchase tickets, visit CLVT.org.