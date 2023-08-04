Ensemble Theatre’s 44th season will be “A Season of Justice When Standing By Isn’t Enough!”
The performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise specified at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Notre Dame College in South Euclid.
“Lungs,” written by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Becca Moseley, will make its Cleveland premiere Sept. 2 to Sept. 24.
“Lungs” follows a couple through the surprising life cycle of their relationship as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love, according to a news release.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 12, “The Island,” written by Authol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona, will have its Cleveland premiere directed by Sarah May.
A profile on the depth of human resilience in the face of unspeakable injustice and racism focuses on John and Winston, Black political prisoners in South Africa, spending their days at hard labor and their evenings rehearsing Sophocles’ “Antigone,” the release stated. Their friendship is tested when John’s recent appeal was successful, but Winston is still looking at years of brutal incarceration.
From Feb. 9 to Feb. 25, 2024, “Mother Courage and Her Children” will take the stage, directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz. Written by Bertolt Brecht and translated by Tony Kushner, the play had its American premiere at the Cleveland Play House in 1958.
The story is set in the 17th century during the Thirty Years’ War and is an indictment of war and social injustice, according to the release. The plot follows the resilient Mother Courage who survives by running a commissary business that profits from all sides. As the way claims all her children, the play demonstrated no one can profit from the war without being subject to its terrible cost also.
The world premiere of “The Prospect of Equality,” written by Rachel Zake, will tbe presented from May 24 to June 9, 2024. The play was commissioned by Ensemble Theatre and will be directed by Celeste Cosentino.
“The Prospect of Equality” presents Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s story as we would often wish to see our own, with advice from our older selves, assuring us that the fight ahead will truly one day be worth the struggle, the release stated.
The theater has switched to the ticketing system SimpleTix. Single tickets are $15 to $35, with season memberships costing $70 to $135. Senior, student and group discounts are available.
To purchase tickets online, visitensembletheatreCLE.org or call 216-321-2930.
For more information, email info@ensemble-theatre.org.