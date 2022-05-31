Ensemble Theatre has announced a residency on the Notre Dame College campus in South Euclid.
“Both my mother and I graduated from Regina High School, so in a lot of ways I am returning to the “stage” where a lot of this began for both of us,” Celeste Cosentino, executive artistic director of Ensemble Theatre, said in a news release.
Regina High School was a private, Catholic, all-girls high school operated by the Sisters of Notre Dame, which also runs Notre Dame College. It closed after the 2009-10 school year.
Ensemble Theatre has served the community for over 40 years, and was founded by Cosentino’s late mother the year after she was born. Cosentino has also been named the director of theater studies at Notre Dame College, where she will work alongside the performing arts department staff to guide Notre Dame College performing arts majors and minors as part of the college’s performing arts yearly series, college classes and community programming, the release said.
“NDC is thrilled about our newly formed partnership with Ensemble Theatre,” Michael Krueger, co-director of performing arts, assistant professor of music and director of instrumental studies at Notre Dame College, said in the release. Ensemble is a fantastic organization that has brought the joy of theatre into the lives of thousands. We know that they will quickly become welcomed as part of the NDC community.”
Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1979 by the late Lucia Colombi has called the Coventry PEACE Building in Cleveland Heights home for several years. Ensemble Theater takes the place of Mercury Theatre, which announced in February that it was closing after 23 years, including the last 12 at the Notre Dame College.
The Performing Arts Center and Regina Auditorium will become the new home for Ensemble’s productions and programming, which will be included as part of the Perform at NDC Community Series. In June, Ensemble’s first in-person program as the resident theatre at Notre Dame College will be a staged reading of India Nicole Burton’s “The Light Post. “
For more information on the season, the reading and the new partnership, contact Cosentino at celeste@ensemble-theatre.org or 216-321-2930 or visit ensembletheatrecle.org.