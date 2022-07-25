Ensemble Theatre’s 43rd season will begin Sept. 23 at its new location, Notre Dame College in South Euclid. The theater used Coventry PEACE Building in Cleveland Heights since 2010.
Performances will be in the Performing Arts Center on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets will range from $15 to $32 and season member-ships will range from $55 to $130.
The first show will be the Tony Award-winning play, “Clybourne Park,” by Bruce Norris. The performance, directed by Celeste Cosentino, will be performed from Sept. 23 to Oct. 9.
“Describe the Night” by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Celeste Cosentino, will be performed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 13.
“The River” by Jez Butterworth and directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz will be performed from Feb. 17, 2023, to March 5, 2023.
“The Light” by Loy A. Webb and directed by Jeannine Gaskin will be preformed from May 26 to June 11.
To purchase ticket,s visit ensembletheatreCLE.org
For information about the theater, visit info@ensemble-theatre.org