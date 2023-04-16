Dobama Theatre’s 2023-24 season, “Family Found,” will kick off Oct. 6 with a performance of “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl and directed by Dobama Theatre artistic director Nathan Motta.
The season will feature five new plays, all held in the Donald A. Bianchi Theatre at the Dobama Theatre facility at 2340 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee District.
“We are thrilled to share the dynamic line-up of plays that Dobama will produce next season,” Motta said in a news release. “These five fantastic scripts are entertaining, powerful and timely. We’re sure that audiences will find these theatre experiences to be thought-provoking and uplifting, moving and joyful. As always, Dobama patrons can expect top quality professional productions of plays that are relevant to this moment.”
The first production, “Make Believe,” is a family drama about four young siblings who recreate their everyday lives in a game of make believe. But simmering beneath the surface are truths soon to be revealed, according to the release. The show will run through Oct. 29.
The second production, “Little Women,” will be directed my Melissa Crumb and was adapted by Heather Chrisler. The story follows the March sisters of the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, and explores themes of coming of age, self-discovery, love and family. The show will be staged from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.
“At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” is scheduled from Jan. 26, 2024, through Feb. 18, 2024, and was written by Terry Guest. A director has not been announced yet. The story follows drag star Courtney Berringers’ recent death and subsequent wake, and explores the art of drag through storytelling and drama, all while celebrating Blackness and southern queerness.
From March 8 through March 30, 2024, “Something Clean” by Selena Fillinger and directed by Shannon Sindelar, will tell the story of wife, mother and respected community member Charlotte and how she grapples with consequences after a member of her household commits an act of violence.
The series is closed out by “Significant Other,” a show about companionship, loneliness and love. Directed by Christopher Mirto and by Joshua Harmon, the show will be staged from April 26, 2024, to May 19, 2024. The show was a Broadway hit in 2017.
Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale for $180 or $150 for young professionals under 40. To purchase memberships, visit 216-932-3396 or email dobama.org. Single tickets range from $35 to $42 and will go on sale this summer.
For more information, visit dobama.org.