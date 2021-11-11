Sheri Gross has joined the Cleveland Jewish News as interim arts reviewer. She had been writing guest reviews for the CJN.
Bob Abelman, the award-winning writer and former arts reviewer, is covering professional theater and cultural arts for the CJN. He is on hiatus writing reviews until mid-2022.
Gross is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
She came to Cleveland from New York in 1995 to appear in a four- week run of “Groucho: A Life in Revue,” and never went home. She had appeared in the off-Broadway production of “One Man Band” as well as in regional productions, including “A Chorus Line” as Sheila, “Gypsy” as Louise, “Nunsense” as Sister Robert Anne, “Godspell” as Sonia and “The Rocky Horror Show” as Janet.
Locally, Gross performed at the Halle Theatre in “Fiddler on the Roof” as Tzeitel and Fruma Sara, “Funny Girl” as Fanny Brice and “The Rothschilds” as Hanna. She also wrote and performed for The Musical Theater Project, and several solo cabaret acts.
She lives in Solon with her husband, David, and their children; Alexis 21, Aidan 19, and Ava, 13.