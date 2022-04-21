After two years of virtual programming, Interplay Jewish Theatre is preparing for a return to in-person performances with Alice Eve Cohen’s “What I Thought I Knew” on May 2 and May 3 at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights.
The solo show, which features Anne McEvoy, is directed by Catherine Albers. Based on her 2009 memoir of the same name, “What I Thought I Knew” details Cohen’s experience when an emergency CAT scan shows she was six months pregnant at 44 years old. The dark comedy features 30 characters – all played by one actress – and navigates doubt, a broken health care system, the complexities of reproductive rights and the unpredictability of parenthood.
The performances are free, but donations are welcome. Cohen will attend both shows and join in on the audience talkback.
Faye Sholiton, founding artistic director of Interplay Jewish Theatre, told the Cleveland Jewish News that returning to in-person theater is an exciting change of pace, although a degree of uncertainty remains.
“Our population has been fiercely loyal to us, so it’s a combination of exciting as well as hopefully rewarding, but also frightening,” she said. “Who knows where we will be in a few weeks, let alone the actual event weekend. But, you have to be hesitantly optimistic.”
The shows require reservations to interplayjewishtheatre@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 216-393-7529. Masks will be required for all patrons.
“We took every precaution during COVID by doing virtual programming and other theater-related services, and we just kept audiences engaged in the ways they wanted,” Sholiton said. “... But, the whole point of theater is that it is meant to be live. It is meant to be this experience you share with performers and the audience. If theater is working, audiences leave some way changed from when they come in.”
Recognizing the general emotions viewers might already be feeling day-to-day - uncertainty, horror, fear and confusion– Sholiton said she pulled “What I Thought I Knew” from Interplay’s pandemic backlog for a reason.
“It comes from such a place of doubt and horror,” she said. “Alice tells her own story and in the first several productions, she played herself. It is all true – when she was 44, the doctors were just playing around and had no idea (what to do). And all of that medical intervention just harmed the baby. And as we’re going through, it’s like we’re in her journal and seeing those scenes acted out.”
But it isn’t just doom and gloom, Sholiton said, adding the arc of the piece is also very “life-affirming, going basically from chaos to unbridled love.”
“That is a very powerful piece to bring everyone back into the room again,” she said. “Also, a woman’s right to choose is being denied in so many states now, so it’s also topical in that way. I didn’t want to replicate war, or the hate and the division in the world. Even if you’re unsure about your stance on abortion, you can understand the thorough thinking women go through when it comes to that. It’s life-affirming, but before you get to that affirmation of life, you have to give women that choice.”
Sholiton said she’s also looking forward to what is to come following the return to stage.
“We miss our audiences and we can’t wait to see them again,” she said. “We’ll be back to crazy and larger programming very shortly, but this is a good place to start.”