Laughter will be the focus of Interplay Jewish Theatre’s celebration of Rube Goldberg with “Summer Shorts.”
“Summer Shorts” is a collection of short theatrical pieces that demonstrate our human proclivity for fixing things that are not broken, said Faye Sholiton, founding artistic director of Interplay Jewish Theatre.
“The timing of it is important, because I think the world is in such a mess and this is how Goldberg perceived the world,” Sholiton told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And he understood that if you can’t just stop and see the absurdity of it, what is the point?”
The program, accompanying the Maltz Museum exhibit, “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!,” is just over an hour and will take the audience through a journey into the imagination of six different playwrights.
“(Goldberg) was such a brilliant thinker, artist, engineer, creative genius, anything cartoonist,” Sholiton said. “He won a Pulitzer for his anti-war work. And he, for us, allowed us to explore that same kind of zany thinking and creativity, pulling up plays that in short order just make you laugh and make you think and make you feel, which I think is what he did with his work.”
An example of Goldberg’s work is that there will be a complex way of doing something instead of the easy way. For example, there will be a ball that drops to hit a ramp that pops something that does something until it reaches the end to drop a marble in the slot when that could be just taking your hand and dropping it in the slot, Sholiton said.
“We complicate our lives by being difficult to each other, or not getting the joke or whatever it is,” she said. “And so that’s what these plays are, is how humans behave. That they don’t have to be as complicated as we appear to be. But they’re funny pieces, because Rube Goldberg worked mostly through humor to get that message across.”