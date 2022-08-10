Faye Sholiton is the founding artistic director of Interplay Jewish Theatre, which will present “The Dogs of Pripyat” Aug. 28 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium.
She spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News about the upcoming play, for which the CJN is a media partner.
CJN: Tell us about the new play that’s a benefit to support relief efforts in Ukraine.
SHOLITON: Thanks so much for asking. Together with the Cleveland Jewish News and our host, the Mandel JCC, we are presenting a staged reading of “The Dogs of Pripyat,” by Leah Napolin, who is best known for her play, “Yentl,” that ran on Broadway in 1975. She wrote this play recalling the fate of the family pets that had to be left behind after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Heartbroken owners assumed their beloved animals would never survive, contained in the radioactive environment. But months later, when Russian soldiers entered the so-called exclusion zone, they found curious new packs of animals who had reverted to their feral roots. They alternately hunted, fought and banded together, in order to survive.
CJN: Is it a play for our time?
SHOLITON: It was a play for that time, when Interplay Jewish Theatre chose it in 2012. Leah, who was a personal friend, had written the piece as her 9/11 play, trying to understand survival after the disaster that befell her native New York. When I told her I wanted to produce it for our Jewish theater company, she asked what was Jewish about it. I asked where her people were from and she said, “Russia.” “It’s Jewish,” I told her.
And now, a decade later, it’s clearly a play about Ukraine – and what it will take to survive and rebuild, when all seems lost. And as this war escalates, the stakes continue to grow. Just this week, experts were alarmed about the repeated airstrikes that have damaged Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. One artillery strike to a vulnerable storage container could cause a catastrophe for the whole region.
CJN: Who else is involved?
SHOLITON: Let’s start with Mitchell Fields, who is directing our reading. He was in our 2012 cast and still loved the play, as I do. Then add 13 actors – seven of them playing dogs, one a cat and five humans – who are donating their time and talent to help relieve some of the unimaginable suffering half a world away.
I also want to mention Leah’s daughters, Margo Katz and Jessica Starke, and her agent, Barbara Hogenson, who granted permission to perform the piece for our Cleveland audience. Together, we selected four charities that will benefit from funds raised. Checks payable to the organizations selected will cover admission. Envelopes can be dropped in the appropriate buckets at the registration table. Thanks to the generosity of the CJN and JCC, 100% of the money collected will go directly to relief, rescue and resettlement efforts.
CJN: What are the four organizations?
SHOLITON: HIAS, the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Emergency Relief Fund for Ukraine and World Central Kitchen. You can learn more about those organizations at interplaycleveland.com
CJN: Whate have you been producing during COVID-19?
SHOLITON: This will be Interplay’s fourth in-person project in as many months, and we do everything in our power to keep our actors and patrons safe. We ask that our audience wear masks if possible.