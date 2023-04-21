Interplay Jewish Theatre will stage two readings of Alice Eve Cohen’s play, “The Year My Mother Came Back,” at 7 p.m. May 7 and May 8, hosted by Dobama Theatre at 2340 Lee Road, in Cleveland Heights.
The readings, which feature Lara Mielcarek and Heidi Harris, with Wendy Kriss, are directed by Catherine Albers.
The story takes place 30 years after the death of Alice’s mother, who returns, repeatedly, during a particularly difficult time. Alice, recently diagnosed with the same disease that afflicted her mother, discovers she must walk in her mother’s shoes in order to understand her, forgive her, and rediscover her love for her. The playwright describes the play as a love story, a ghost story and a contemporary tale that reaches back through generations, according to a news release. Cohen adapted the play from her memoir of the same title, published by Algonquin Books.
Cohen is a playwright, memoirist and solo theater artist whose play “What I Thought I Knew” was presented at Interplay in 2022. The memoir that inspired that play won Elle Magazine’s Literary Grand Prix for Nonfiction and received Best Book listings from both Oprah and Salon magazines.
Cohen has written for “Nickelodeon,” CBS and CTW. She has toured her solo plays internationally. She teaches playwriting and creative writing at the New School, where she was honored with the Distinguished Teaching Award in 2020.
“People who experienced ‘What I Thought I Knew’ are still talking about it,” Faye Sholiton, founding artistic director at Interplay, said in the release. “Alice explores the power of love to surmount all obstacles life throws at us. And she does it with grace and extraordinary humor.”
Admission to the readings is free, but donations will be accepted.
For guaranteed seating, reservations are recommended. To RSVP, contact interplayjewishtheatre@gmail.com or call 216-393-7529.