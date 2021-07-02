Milton and Tamar Maltz have made a $1 million grant to Cleveland Play House through the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation, according to a July 1 news release.
The grant will support the “Lights Up!” campaign, a $5 million fundraising initiative of the play house to support equity, access, safety and innovation.
A 25-year trustee of the Cleveland Play House in downtown Cleveland, Milton Maltz said he and Tamar, his wife of 70 years, “have subscribed to season after season of the finest performances of thought-provoking plays.”
According to the release, he said, “As theater-makers, we appreciate the great effort required to design and produce theater of the highest quality and we are proud to support this latest effort to rebuild one of Cleveland’s greatest assets.”
Among their philanthropic endeavors, the Maltzes have converted the former Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre in Jupiter, Fla., into a regional theater and transformed The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Cleveland into the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University.
“Mrs. Maltz and I were particularly heartened to see how the Cleveland Play House has embraced and advanced equity, diversity and inclusion,” Maltz said, according to the release. ”For the past 11 years, we have learned so much about the impact of social injustice from the thousands of young people who have participated in our Stop the Hate programming. Bravo, CPH.”
Lights Up! will raise funding so Cleveland Play House can continue to deliver theatrical productions and educational programming, while also offering accessibility to audiences throughout Northeast Ohio, the release said. The campaign will provide the resources for talent acquisition and offer equity, diversity and inclusion training for staff and board members.
For this campaign, Cleveland Play House seeks community collaboration to sustain and enhance the institution’s core commitment to producing inspiring theater and educational programming, while implementing the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened social justice awareness, the release said.
“To have received this extremely thoughtful vote of confidence from the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation gives Cleveland Play House the encouragement to proceed with our ambitious plans for the future,” Cleveland Play House Board Chair Anne Marie Warren said, according to the release. “Thank you, Milt and Tamar, for continuing to make CPH a priority on your very long and impactful list of philanthropic endeavors.”
Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Laura Kepley spoke of Milton Maltz’s wisdom and generosity as a board member and thanked the Maltzes, in the release.
“He and Mrs. Maltz continue to demonstrate their love for Cleveland, their passion for theater and their determination to improve our world by bringing to light vital conversations on the issues of the day,” Kepley said in the release. “Cleveland Play House is so proud that our values align with the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation.”
The Maltzes received the 2019 Cleveland Jewish 18 Difference Makers Lifetime Achievement Award. They also have led the Stop the Hate essay and songwriting contests for the past 13 years at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, which the couple founded in Beachwood.
The Lights Up! campaign launched June 15 to prepare for Cleveland Play House’s return to live in-person productions and education programs in October 2021.
For more information about Lights Up!, email Jon-Paul Schaut at jpschaut@clevelandplayhouse.com.