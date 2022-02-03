The Mercury Theatre Company is closing after 23 years, Pierre Brault, founding artistic director, wrote in a Jan. 30 email to friends of the theater company.
“This time last year, I sent you a letter filled with hope for the future of our company,” Brault wrote. “We persevered throughout the pandemic and felt secure in our change in leadership. I never imagined that 12 months later, having just lost our home at Notre Dame, I would be sending another to announce its closure. But here we are. And I still have hope. I have hope for the future of the Cleveland theatre community. I have hope for the artists who will continue to inspire each of us through their work. And I have hope that one day, we will sing together again.”
The theater company had been located at Notre Dame College in South Euclid for 12 years.
The last show on its main stage was "Amelie."
"We will greatly miss the Regina stage at Notre Dame College," Brian Marshall, co-founder and managing director of the company, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Feb. 3 email. "It’s been our amazing home for 12 years and the place our company grew from a small summer theatre to a year-round professional training program. In fact, the last show on our main stage, 'Amélie,' which won the 2021 BroadwayWorld Best Musical, starred the new Notre Dame College President Mike Pressimone. We will always be proud of what we were able to accomplish there with our partnership.
"During the 12-year partnership with Notre Dame College, Mercury ushered more than 70,000 residents of The Greater Cleveland community to the Notre Dame College Campus," Marshall continued. "As part of the NDC grant-writing team, the artistic staff of Mercury helped secure more than $50,000 in funding for the Performing Arts Department and Regina building renovations. Mercury worked with the college to establish the Notre Dame Performing Arts Department’s New Play Festival, where over 800 playwrights have had their artistic voices heard, read and seen by NDC students. And Mercury helped launch the careers of many young collegiate artists, whose work has been recently seen on Broadway in Tina, Spring Awakening, Kiss Me Kate, Oklahoma! and Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.
"As for Pierre and I, we have no immediate plans to create theatre or start a new company or project," Marshall concluded. "We began Mercury when we were 18 and 19 years old and our entire adult lives thus far have been running the company. Right now we are processing the fact the company is closed (which still seems surreal), and taking time to enjoy the wonderful memories onstage and off that will stay with us always."
“What began in 1998 as a summer field-experience project under the name Courage Love Innocence Theatre (go ahead, put it together!), Mercury Theatre Company has worked its way around the Greater Cleveland area, through five venues and two name changes, all the while entertaining thousands during the summer months and beyond,” the history on its website reads.
The first show was “Falsettos,” performed at the Ensemble Theatre in Cleveland Heights.
The name was changed to Mercury Summer Stock Theater. Outside the Box a year later.
In 2002, it staged the Ohio premiere of the musical “Honk.”
In 2003, the company relocated to Heskett Auditorium in Bedford Heights, where it produced 11 productions and two stage concerts in three years.
From 2006 to 2009, it made its home at the Parma Little Theatre.
In 2009, it initiated My Musical Program, which allowed financially challenged families to see each show for no cost.
In 2010, it moved to the Brooks Theatre at the Cleveland Playhouse, where it staged a string of performances and sold-out shows at the 158-seat theater.
In 2012, it accepted an invitation to take up residence at Notre Dame’s Regina Auditorium.
In 2017, it launched a junior company.
The company’s last show was “Sister Act. Jr.,” staged by its junior company, which had its final performance Jan. 23, according to the email.
It celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018 and took a COVID-19 pandemic related “intermission” in 2020.
Brault thanked supporters in his Jan. 30 email.
He closed with, “On behalf of Joanna May Cullinan, Aubrey Fink, Patrick Ciamacco, Kelvette Beacham, Cindi Verbelun, Brian (Marshall) and myself, we thank you.”