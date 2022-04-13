Playhouse Square will welcome the national tour of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” back to KeyBank Theatre for six weeks from Dec. 6 to Jan. 15, 2023.
Focused on the founding father Alexander Hamilton, “Hamilton” is described as the story of America then but told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway stylings. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also originated the title role, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the title character.
It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The Playhouse Square run will feature 48 performances. Single ticket on-sale date for tickets will be in late summer 2022, with ticketing details released at a later date.
More information will be available at playhousesquare.org and its related social channels in the coming months.