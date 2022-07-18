Co-presented by BorderLight and Interplay Jewish Theatre, and supported by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Cleveland-Israel Arts Connection, “Oasis” will take to the stage as part of the 2022 BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival.
The play, by Israeli writer/performer Amir Peter, tells the story of Noel, a young Frenchman in the 1950s sent for reserve military duties in Algeria. There, he is faced with moral and ethical dilemmas that cause him to embark on a dangerous, yet surreal, journey through the Sahara Desert. Peter will play Noel in this solo show, which won top prizes in Israeli competitions for both writing and acting.
As the American premiere of the show, Peter will perform “Oasis” in English from July 20 through July 24 at the Helen Theatre at 1501 Dodge Court in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. The show’s runtime is approximately one hour.
Tickets are $30 to $35 at borderlightcle.org/oasis/.
Shows are at 7:15 p.m. July 20 and July 21; 7 p.m. July 22; 4:30 and 7 p.m. July 23; and 1:30 p.m. July 24. Masks are required for the 4:30 p.m. July 23 show.
For more information, visit borderlightcle.org.