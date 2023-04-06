Playhouse Square announced the seven shows featured on its 2023-24 KeyBank Broadway Series, according to a news release.
First to take the stage is “The Wiz” from Oct. 3 through Oct. 22, 2023, as Cleveland is one of the first cities to experience this show ahead of its limited Broadway run in the spring. “The Wiz” will be followed by “The Girl From the North Country” from Oct. 31 through Nov. 19.
Starting off 2024, “Mrs. Doubtfire” will be in Cleveland from Jan. 9 through Jan. 28, followed by the return of “Funny Girl” from Feb. 20 through March 10, 2024. “Company” will be in town from April 30 through May 19, 2024.
Playhouse Square will host the official North American tour opening of “Back To The Future: The Musical” when it hits the stage June 11 through July7, less than a year after its Broadway opening scheduled for August 2023.
Closing out the KeyBank Broadway Series is “MJ the Musical,” featuring music from Michael Jackson, from July 16 through Aug. 1.
“The passion for theater and knowledge of the industry rivals that of audiences anywhere in the world,” Craig Hassall, president and CEO of Playhouse Square, said in the release. “We want to continue to bring our guests the best shows and more opportunities to witness amazing performances on stage.”
Season tickets for the series range from $160 to $750 per seat, with monthly payment plans available, and are available by phone at 216-640-8800 or at playhousesquare.org/broadway.