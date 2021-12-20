The Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 Playhouse Square performances of “Wicked” have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Performances of "Wicked" at KeyBank State Theatre in downtown Cleveland are planned to resume on Dec. 22, according to social media posts from Playhouse Square.
Tickets will be refunded fully for those who purchased directly from Playhouse Square.
*UPDATE* Due to COVID-19 concerns WICKED Performances tonight Dec 20 & tomorrow Dec 21 have been canceled. Please read below for further details. pic.twitter.com/EPizJHzKCE— Playhouse Square (@playhousesquare) December 20, 2021
Tickets for remaining performances from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 can be purchased at playhousesquare.org