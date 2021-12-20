Wicked

Allison Bailey, left, as Glinda and Talia Suskauer as Elphaba in the North American tour of “Wicked.” 

 Photo / Joan Marcus

The Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 Playhouse Square performances of “Wicked” have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Performances of "Wicked" at KeyBank State Theatre in downtown Cleveland are planned to resume on Dec. 22, according to social media posts from Playhouse Square.

Tickets will be refunded fully for those who purchased directly from Playhouse Square. 

Tickets for remaining performances from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 can be purchased at playhousesquare.org

 

