Students at Playmakers Youth Theatre will stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Seussical” for the first time in two years since COVID-19 forced the Mandel JCC’s youth theater to go dark.
The last play performed was a single performance of “Frozen” by one of two casts in March 2020. The second cast never got a chance to perform.
“So it’s really an exciting an triumphant return,” Emma Miller, director of Mandel JCC’s Playmakers Youth Theatre and Safran site director for J-Day Camps at Mandel JCC, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 18.
Miller is directing a cast of 80 kindergarten through eighth graders in "Seussical" with Jessie Pollack.
Adri Powell Lawrence, meanwhile, is directing the Shakespeare comedy, which both Miller and Lawrence adapted and abridged.
Miller said staging a performance after a two-year hiatus with children has posed some unique challenges.
In the past, many of the children who were part of Playmakers’ productions had done shows elsewhere prior or had been part of Playmakers.
“The majority of kids who are in our shows right now either hadn’t done live theater in almost three years or have never done live theater,” she told the CJN. “And so three years ago, you know, they were way too young. So this is a first experience or a first experience in a very long time for everybody. And that is really exciting.”
In addition, Miller said, it’s also “a little bit difficult.”
Miller said she and the other directors are trying to strike a balance between what she called the community aspect of being in a production and opening a polished production.
“Kids have not had access to each other in a very long time in this way, and their socializing is so disrupted,” Miller said. “And so we are, on the one hand, really trying to accomplish a task, which is to race towards opening night and make the product the best that it can be, and at the same time hold this very important social experience. …It feels really important this time around that we make sure that they’re socially engaged in social emotional fulfillment, in addition to all of the theater pieces.”
Miller said she is looking forward to the shows.
“I am so excited for our kids and teens to be back physically on stage in person where they really belong and where they haven’t gotten to be in so long,” she said. “And for them to feel the pride and the accomplishment.”