Larry Schue’s “Wenceslas Square” will be presented from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29 at Kennedy’s Theatre in Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the play will start at 8 p.m. and there will be Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. Tickets are $18.
Semi-autobiographical, “Wenceslas Square” takes place in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the then-Soviet Union invaded the then-Czechoslovakia. An American theater graduate student went to Prague to witness artists involved in “theater as revolution,” to find out later that theater as a voice had been shut down.