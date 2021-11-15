The Shaker Theatre Arts Department will present “Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac” at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive.
Shaker Heights High School theater teacher Scott J. Sumerak will direct the production, which will include 40 students and adults. The production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the theatre arts department.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and senior adults.
To purchase tickets, visit shakertheatre.ludus.com.