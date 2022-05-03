With a cast of 100 children, Stagecrafters Theatre’s “SHREK the Musical” is in rehearsal at the Pepper Pike Learning Center in preparation for a four-performance run May 13 through May 15 at the Orange High School auditorium in Pepper Pike.
Of rehearsals, “they’re fantastic,” Wendy Scott-Koeth, producer, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 2. “We are so excited.”
This is the second musical Stagecrafters will produce post-pandemic, with “Honk! The Ugly Duckling Musical” being the first. In that production, which had been scheduled to open as the state shut down in March of 2022, the cast was invited to return to take parts in the January 2022 production nearly two years later.
In “Honk!” the cast was masked using farm animal masks.
In this production, masking will be optional, and seating will be spaced with two seats between each family or group of ticket holders.
The fourth performance on May 7 has been added to accommodate the limited seating capacity that social distancing will create.
Most members of the cast are in kindergarten through seventh grade, but the show will also feature a few eighth graders and high school students.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stagecrafters pivoted online with classes on improvisation and dance classes online and the making of movies.
Scott-Koeth, who is in her 33rd year at Stagecrafters Theatre, is the artistic director. Tali Singer is directing “SHREK.” Emily Curto is musical director and Wendy Erholm is the costume designer.
“We are thrilled to be back on stage,” Scott-Koeth said. “And the energy and the vibe from the cast is – I guess the best way to say it is – it’s contagious. … These kids are there because they want to be and they can’t wait to share.”