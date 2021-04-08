Playhouse Square has announced the launch of its five-show KeyBank Broadway Series season with “The Prom” Nov. 2 at the Connor Palace.
“The Prom” runs through November.
Next in the series will be “Pretty Woman: The Musical” also at the Connor Palace, which will run March 8 to March 27.
The only play in the series, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” will run from April 26 to May 15 at the Connor Palace.
“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” will run from July 12 through July 31 at the Connor Palace.
“Disney Frozen” will run from from Aug. 11 to Sept. 4 at KeyBank State Theatre.
“Our audiences have been so patient and supportive over the last year. I cannot wait to welcome them back,” Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci said in a news release. “There is nothing like the energy that buzzes through our district when a show is on stage – the smiles, the conversations, the lights. Human beings are meant to gather together, and it is invigorating to get ready for that to start happening again!”
Playhouse Square theaters went dark March 12, 2020, two days after “Jesus Christ Superstar” opened, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That show will be staged from Feb. 2 to Feb. 20, 2022, also at the Connor Palace, as will “My Fair Lady,” which was slated to run in May 2020. “My Fair Lady” will run from June 7 to June 26 at the KeyBank State Theatre.
Playhouse Square will also feature a monthly streaming series – “Buzzcast” – set to debut in late April on playhousesquare.org. Episodes will feature celebrity interviews, news and a look at the excitement happening around the Playhouse Square District.
Playhouse Square is collaborating with University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, and state and local health officials to plan for the safe return of Broadway audiences and performers, according to the news release. It will enforce a strict masking policy, provide hand sanitizer, follow strict disinfection plans and provide communications prior to arrival and on site to remind guests of health and safety protocols. Guests are encouraged to choose digital ticket delivery to their mobile devices for a touch-free experience. Further details will be shared in advance of the first show opening in November.
Season tickets for the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square are available at 216-241-6000 or playhousesquare.org/broadway. Season ticket plans range from $80 to $515 per seat with monthly payment plans available. The virtual broadcast announcing the KeyBank Broadway Series can be viewed in its entirety at playhousesquare.org.