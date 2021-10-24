What do audience members expect when they attend a play penned by William Shakespeare? Vintage Shakespeare? A director’s personal interpretation? Maybe a modern twist while maintaining the integrity of the original work? If this is an accurate assessment of what the audience was looking for during the Oct. 16 evening performance of Great Lakes Theater’s production of “The Tempest,” then, in spite of the pace feeling labored at times, they got what they wanted.
Thought to be William Shakespeare’s final play, “The Tempest” has something for everyone. It is a comedic tragedy with a touch of romance, intrigue, music, magic and a message about letting go of anger and embracing forgiveness. The fact that the protagonist, Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, are coming out of a long period of isolation isn’t lost on us, as we sit together in the audience among friends, some of us for the first time since the pandemic began over a year and a half ago.
The actors navigate through the language with fluidity and exaggerated expression, which helps make each of the converging plot lines accessible and easier to understand, even for those attendees that may not be Shakespeare enthusiasts.
The show opens as Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, magically conjures up a storm that shipwrecks a group of passengers on the island where he and Miranda have been stranded along with his servant, Caliban, who is part monster, and a mischievous spirit named Ariel. The passengers who wash ashore include Queen Alonso and her son Ferdinand; Gonzalo, the Queen’s councilor; Stefano the butler; Trinculo, the court Jester; Sebastian, the Queen’s brother; and Antonio, Prospero’s brother who, in fact, was the one who plotted to kill him in order to usurp the Dukedom.
Ariel is Prospero’s spirit slave, and is promised his freedom if he does Prospero’s bidding by helping him get the revenge he has wanted for the past twelve years. Ariel makes sure that the passengers are safe, and Ferdinand is separated from the others in order to meet and fall in love with Miranda. Prospero tests Ferdinand by forcing him to perform hard labor, much like the Biblical story of Lot and Jacob in his quest to marry Rachel. Ariel continues to carry out the plan by casting a magical slumber spell, but Sebastian and Antonio, unaffected, decide to plot to kill the Queen and Gonzalo, a plan which is foiled by Ariel. Meanwhile, Trinculo and Stefano encounter Caliban, and in a drunken haze, all three conspire to kill Prospero so that Stefano can become Queen. Following several twists and turns, some anger, and ultimately forgiveness, the audience is treated to a happy ending. As usual, William Shakespeare hands us a lot to sort out! Fortunately, that is what a seasoned cast is for.
Aled Davies gives a determined, emotional performance as Prospero. He shines in his tender moments with Miranda, and delivers a moving and vulnerable soliloquy. We never quite see the torture or pent up anger typical of the character, but instead, he becomes an Everyman; someone we might see when we look in the mirror. Jodi Dominick and Jillian Kates as Trinculo and Stephano have wonderful chemistry and comic timing. These characters usually lend themselves to broader buffoonery, which this production could use, but their more subdued choices still work.
Nick Steen is delightful as the scowling monster, Caliban, who shows a glimmer of smugness at the thought of turning the tables on his master. Angela Utrera plays a wide-eyed, lovely Miranda, and Domonique Champion is suitably debonair as the lovestruck Ferdinand. Lisa Tejero, as Gonzalo, brings a fresh, fun energy to some of the scenes that otherwise feel a little sleepy. Joe Wegner is a true standout as the quirky Ariel. He pops in and out of his scenes with a graceful staccato, making sure to leave a trail of magic wherever he goes.
Efren Delgadillo, Jr.’s billowy scenic design allows for a clever opening storm sequence, but the parachute fabric on the walls in front of the seats on the upper sides of the stage is odd to look at and hangs clumsily. Helen Q. Huang’s color palette coincides with director Sara Bruner’s vision of reinforcing the differences between the island and “the Brave New World.” But the rack of clothing in the “shopping scene’’ with Trinculo and Stephano seems jarringly out of place with it’s mismatched outfits and purple sequin hat. Rick Martin’s lighting and Matthew Web’s sound design add some needed punch and excitement throughout.
Bruner has a passion for this material and a distinct vision for the show. In fact, her point of view is discussed in the Playbill which is packed with interesting information about “The Tempest,” and worth a read. Many of Bruner’s choices help to make this production more accessible for its audience, while some of the choices seem to lead to a more muted, lower energy version of a play that would normally steer us through rougher, stormier seas.
Sheri Gross is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike. She will be writing guest reviews for the CJN from time to time.