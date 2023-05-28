The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2023 Blossom Music Festival will begin July 1 and continue through Sept. 9 with shows at Blossom Music Center at 1145 W. Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls.
The 2023 Blossom Music Festival season is dedicated to Milton and Tamar Maltz and The Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation, according to the festival website.
July performances begin with the season start, a performance of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, on July 1. From July 2 through July 4, “Salute to America” will feature a mix of patriotic marches, Broadway favorites, an Armed Forces salute and fireworks each night. “Jurassic Park in Concert” is slated for July 7 to July 9, featuring The Cleveland Orchestra performing John William’s score of the movie while it plays on the big screen in the amphitheater. On July 15, pianist Nikolai Lugansky will make his Cleveland Orchestra debut with “Romantic Rachmanioff.”
On July 16, “She’s Got Soul” will feature Capanthia Jenkins performing a wide-ranging revue of R&B classics. “Debussy’s La Mer” is scheduled for July 22. On July 23, “Two Pianis: Who Could Ask for Anything More” will feature pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein playing music from Gershwin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and more. The last performances of the month will feature the Cleveland Orchestra playing the score of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” while it plays on the big screen from July 28 to July 30.
August performances will include “Sibelius’s First Symphony” from Aug. 5. On Aug. 12, “Mozart in the Meadows” will feature conductor Nicholas McGegan. “An Evening with Audra McDonald” will follow on Aug. 13, joined by the Cleveland Orchestra. On Aug. 19, “Fujita Plays Tchaikovsky” will feature Mao Fujita, who won the silver medal at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition. Closing out the month is “Impressions of France and Spain” on Aug. 26.
For September, guests will hear “Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic” from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. The last show of the series is the Sept. 9 performance of “Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy,” featuring music from the “FINAL FANTASY” game series accompanied by video presentations from the video games.
For more information and tickets, visit clevelandorchestra.com.