Conductor Carl Topilow will lead the Suburban Symphony Orchestra in a concert, “Topilow Conducts Dvorak,” at 3:30 p.m. April 10 at Beachwood High School.
Topilow, the founding conductor and music director of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, is renowned worldwide for his versatility as a conductor and instrumentalist in both classical and popular music, according to a news release.
The performance is free to attend and will feature “Midsummer Vigil” by Hugo Alfven, “Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1” featuring James Thompson on the violin and Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8”.
For more information, visit suburbansymphony.org.