The more than 50 restored violins from the Holocaust, made popular by their 2015-16 national exhibition tour, “Violins of Hope,” will return to Cleveland in November. The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will serve as the first location of Cleveland Heights contemporary artist and documentarian Daniel Levin’s photography exhibition, “Violins and Hope | From The Holocaust To Symphony Hall” on display from Nov. 12 until Feb. 27, 2022.
The exhibition will feature a selection of photographs taken by Levin that depict Israeli luthier, or violin maker, Amnon Weinstein, who restored violins that, unlike a majority of their Jewish owners, had survived concentration camps and ghettos of World War II.
All of the photographs are from Levin’s new book, being released nationwide in November, that bears the same name as the exhibition.
Levin first heard about Weinstein and Violins of Hope a few years prior to the exhibition’s arrival in Cleveland, which Levin called “the largest shared cultural event of the largest arts and education institutions in Cleveland.”
“The programming for Violins of Hope that was involved, it was about the violins,” said Levin, a tenured associate professor of photography at Cuyahoga Community College. “But I was curious as a photographer and a professor who’s interested in sociological issues, who is this man? What are his processes? What does his workshop look like and smell like?”
Levin received a grant from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland Israel Arts Connection, where he spent four days photographing Weinstein and his Tel Aviv workshop. Levin returned home with an idea to make a book that not only included his photographs and Weinstein’s restoration process, but dove into the history of the violins, the project and its cultural impact.
“With all the research I did, I just came upon more and more layered parts of the story,” Levin said. “It became rich in a way I never could have imagined.”
He met George F. Thompson, founder of George F. Thompson Publishing, when his photographs traveled during the Violins of Hope exhibition, who agreed to publish the book. After a 14-month writing process and months-long period working with renowned designer David Skolkin, Levin’s book was complete.
However, Levin said that “the goal from the beginning was for there to be an exhibition.” The exhibition started at the time of Violins of Hope at the Roe Green Gallery at the Federation’s building in Beachwood, prior to the book’s completion. It traveled to Phoenix and San Fransisco, and it was supposed to venture to two different states last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on Nov. 12, coinciding with his book’s national release, the exhibition returns for its renewed debut with “a brand-new form,” Levin said.
There will be a reduced number of photographs, but the now 30 on display will be larger and framed. Audio with Levin’s voice will provide the backstory of the photographs. He also had shipping cases fabricated to allow for the photos to travel for years to come across the country and world.
“The exhibition is going to inform in a different way than the book,” Levin said. “The book and the exhibition, they feed off each other.”
To Levin, kicking off his exhibition tour at such a symbolic and historically significant location as TTTI, where he is also a new congregant, is a “perfect” culmination. The first full symphony performance using the restored violins was done by the Cleveland Orchestra at Case Western Reserve University’s Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Cleveland in 2015.
“We’re very far from Israel in Cleveland, but it all feels very connected to me,” Levin said. “It’s kind of perfect.”
Hosting the exhibition’s kickoff is also a big deal to TTTI, said Ceci Dadisman, communications director at TTTI.
Dadisman said the exhibition gave TTTI an opportunity to create programming that continues its Holocaust education, starting with the exhibition’s opening week.
“Daniel just so happens to be one of our congregants, and we’re so lucky that’s the case,” Dadisman said. “We can be the first to showcase this. ... We’re hoping that this inspires people to remember the Holocaust and Kristallnacht, look at the photography and really be engaged with the art, but also the underlying meaning of what the art is showing.”
At 6 p.m. Nov. 12, TTTI will host Shabbat of Remembrance, which will take The Temple’s annual Kristallnacht remembrance and combine it with a performance of Jewish themed music by members of The Cleveland Orchestra.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, TTTI will host an exhibition opening, artist talk with Levin and book launch.
From 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 15, Levin will guide a walk through the galleries and share his experiences in making the exhibition’s photographs. All of the events will be free and held in-person with a virtual option, except for the solely in-person art talk Nov. 15.
The exhibition, as well as the programming, is open to everyone in the community, Dadisman said.
Highlighted in the title Levin selected for the book and exhibition is his goal and what he wants readers and viewers to walk away with. Playing off of Weinstein’s Violins of Hope project name, Levin’s remix adds the “From The Holocaust To Symphony Hall” as a description of the book and exhibition. However, the key difference between the two titles is Levin’s replacement of “of hope” for “and hope.”
“To me, ‘Violins of Hope’ represents what was during the Holocaust – hope for the Jews to survive,” Levin said. “But the ‘and’ represents today -- hope today and into the future, at a time when we’re living in a very polarized country.
“We’re at a moment when, very soon, there’ll be no Jews who saw the Holocaust. I hope that this book and the photographs make it a new platform, to look at the Holocaust not as this ancient thing, but that it’s still a contemporary issue. These violins can be seen now, they can be heard now, and the stories can be told now.”